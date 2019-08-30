 EU: Hong Kong developments are ′extremely worrying′ | News | DW | 30.08.2019

News

EU: Hong Kong developments are 'extremely worrying'

The arrest of several prominent pro-democracy activists raised concern among EU foreign ministers. With Chinese soldiers stationed at the border with Hong Kong, Europe has warned against any further escalation.

Watch video 03:15

Mogherini: 'The developments in Hong Kong are extremely worrying'

European Union foreign ministers on Friday voiced deep concern at the ongoing political crisis in Hong Kong.

"The developments in Hong Kong, especially over these last hours, are extremely worrying," EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini told DW at a ministers' meeting in Helsinki.

Just a few hours earlier, Hong Kong police arrested several activists ahead of a major rally planned for Saturday. Prominent pro-democracy campaigners Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow were later granted bail .

Watch video 02:33

Hong Kong activists Wong and Chow released from jail

Mogherini said she expects local authorities to "respect the freedom of assembly, expression and association" as well as for people to "demonstrate peacefully."

The EU wouold continue to follow the situation "when it comes to the impact on EU citizens and on EU economic interests in Hong Kong," she added.

"This is something on which the member states have shown remarkable unity in the last weeks and we will continue to pass messages publicly and privately and continue to work for the situation to at least not to continue to go in the wrong direction, but rather the opposite, to reverse to a more positive trend."

Read more: West reluctant to criticize China over Hong Kong stance

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned the situation "must not escalate further," and emphasized that the "people who are taking to the streets are making use of their right to assemble and express their opinion."

Watch video 02:26

Volunteer medics help injured protesters in Hong Kong

Hong Kong politician "worried more blood will be shed"

Three months of protests began earlier this summer overa controversial bill that would have allowed Hong Kong residents to be extradited and tried in mainland China. The legislation has since been shelved.

However, the continued demonstrations have grown into Hong Kong's greatest political crisis since it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Read more: Hong Kong critical to China but uncertainty reigns

"I and also many legislators are worried that more blood will be shed before the first of October,"  Eddie Chu Hoi-dick, a member of Hong Kong's legislative council, told DW.

"There are rumors that Beijing has already set the first of October, the anniversary of the People's Republic of China, as their deadline to pacify this movement… therefore we urge the international world to intervene in this situation of Hong Kong so to not let Beijing do whatever it wants."

mvb/rt (dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Opinion: Another Tiananmen Square in Hong Kong?

The protests in Hong Kong are increasingly becoming a thorn in Beijing's side. How much longer will the Communist Party leadership sit back and watch? Don't count out China making a rash decision, says Alexander Görlach. (22.08.2019)  

Hong Kong crisis — What you need to know

The ongoing Hong Kong protests are increasing tensions between the special administrative region and the Chinese central government. There's no solution in sight, but what, exactly, is at stake? DW explains. (22.08.2019)  

West reluctant to criticize China over Hong Kong stance

Clashes in Hong Kong have grown more violent and Beijing has ramped up its intimidation tactics as protests enter their 11th week. But so far, the West has shied away from openly chiding China. (14.08.2019)  

Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong released on bail after arrest

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was released hours after police "forcefully" pushed him into a car. It has emerged that Beijing rejected the Hong Kong government's plans to withdraw a controversial extradition bill. (30.08.2019)  

Hong Kong critical to China but uncertainty reigns

China doesn't need the former Crown colony quite as much as it did back in 1997 when it switched from British rule. But the Special Administrative Region remains a valuable conduit for Beijing. (20.08.2019)  

Related content

Iran Atomanlage in Buschehr

Germany urges US to talk with Iran 30.08.2019

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says a thaw in US-Iran tensions must result in new talks about the 2015 nuclear deal. European leaders have struggled to prevent Iran suffering under crippling new US sanctions.

Hongkong Protest gegen China & Auslieferungsgesetz | Tränengas

Hong Kong: Angela Merkel calls for peaceful solution to unrest 14.08.2019

The German chancellor is seeking an end to the unrest in Hong Kong through amicable talks. She says the constitution, protecting residents' freedoms, must be at the heart of any dialogue.

Golf von Oman Öltanker Front Altair

EU warns against blaming Iran for oil tanker attacks 17.06.2019

European foreign ministers have urged restraint in directing blame over an alleged attack on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. The US has pointed the finger at Iran, but European diplomats say they need more evidence.

