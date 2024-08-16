EU health agency prepares for rise in imported mpox cases

HealthAfricaEU health agency prepares for rise in imported mpox casesTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoHealthAfricaGerhard Elfers | Jack Parrock in Brussels08/16/2024August 16, 2024After the first reported case of mpox in Sweden, the European Union's health agency has asked member states to issue travel warnings for African countries at the center of the recent outbreak. DW's Jack Parrock rounds up the latest developments. https://p.dw.com/p/4jYl8Advertisement