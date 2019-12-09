EU greenlights mega subsidies for electric batteries

The European Commission's competivitity body has approved billions of euros in state aid to the electric battery industry. The move is aimed at helping the EU catch up in the strategic production sector.
The European Union's anti-trust authority approved €3.2 billion ($3.5 billion) in subsidies aimed at helping Europe boost its lagging competitiveness in the electric battery sector.
The subsidies from seven members states — Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Belgium, Sweden and Finland — will go to 17 different companies, a statement from the European Commission said. The investment injection will help generate an extra €5 billion in private investment, it added.
Electric battery production is an important industry sector for the Europe, and the push for subsidies is part of a broader push led by France and Germany to make sure Europe doesn't fall behind in the transition from gas combustible to electric engines.
In particular, Europe is concerned about becoming dependent on electric car battery production in Asia, which currently produces around 80% of the worldwide total. Europe produces only 3%.
"Battery production in Europe is of strategic interest for our economy and society because of its potential in terms of clean mobility and energy, job creation, sustainability and competitiveness," Margrethe Vestager, the EU commissioner in charge of competition policy, said.
Read more: Amid 'climate emergency,' EU pins hopes on Green Deal
An 'Airbus' for electric batteries
The subsidies are part of an EU campaign called the European Battery Alliance. Launched in 2017, it is designed to incentivize European industry to create an "Airbus" of batteries — a reference to the gigantic European multinational aviation company.
While the European Commission's anti-trust body has previously held a strict line against state subsidies, in 2014 it gave more leeway to allow countries to back strategic transnational projects.
The companies receiving the subisidies will focus on four main aspects: raw and advanced materials, cells and modules, battery systems and repurposing, recycling and refining.
Germany sought approval to grant up to roughly €1.25 billion, the Commission statement said. The country's participating companies include carmaker BMW, chemical company BASF, and battery maker Varta.
cmb/rt (AFP, dpa)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.
Despite many obstacles, electric vehicles are being relied upon to help halt climate change. DW asks three auto industry experts how we'll know that the electromobility era has arrived. (23.10.2019)
France and Germany have asked the EU executive to approve state subsidies for a cross-border battery cell consortium to curb Asia's market dominance. German analyst Marcel Weiss says the investment might not be worth it. (02.05.2019)
Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk pledged to build "Gigafactory 4" in the Berlin area. Several countries have attempted to sway the company toward building a factory on their territory. (12.11.2019)
With the EU on track to miss its 2030 carbon targets, all eyes are on the new European Commission as it prepares to unveil its long-term plan for tackling climate change. Will it be enough to convince the skeptics? (09.12.2019)