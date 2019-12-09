 EU greenlights mega subsidies for electric batteries | News | DW | 09.12.2019

News

EU greenlights mega subsidies for electric batteries

The European Commission's competivitity body has approved billions of euros in state aid to the electric battery industry. The move is aimed at helping the EU catch up in the strategic production sector.

VW cars get charged (picture-alliance/dpa/empics/PA Wire/Y. Mok)

The European Union's anti-trust authority on Monday approved €3.2 billion ($3.5 billion) in subsidies aimed at helping Europe boost its lagging competitivity in the electric battery sector.

The subsidy from seven members states — Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Belgium, Sweden and Finland — will go to 17 different companies, a statement from the European Commission said. The investment injection will help generate an extra €5 billion in private investment, it added.

more to come...

cmb/rt (AFP, dpa)

