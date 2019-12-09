EU greenlights mega subsidies for electric batteries

The European Union's anti-trust authority on Monday approved €3.2 billion ($3.5 billion) in subsidies aimed at helping Europe boost its lagging competitivity in the electric battery sector.

The subsidy from seven members states — Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Belgium, Sweden and Finland — will go to 17 different companies, a statement from the European Commission said. The investment injection will help generate an extra €5 billion in private investment, it added.

more to come...

cmb/rt (AFP, dpa)

