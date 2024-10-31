EU greenhouse gases dropped sharply in 2023

Carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions in the EU have shown one of the steepest drops in decades. Brussels said the data showed that tackling climate change does not need to put the brakes on economic growth.

The European Environment Agency (EEA) on Thursday reported an 8% fall in EU-wide emissions linked to global warming in 2023, citing a significant decline in fossil fuels and a rise in the use of renewables.

The 27-country bloc is the world's fourth biggest emitter of greenhouse gases after India, China and the United States.

What did the data show?

The EEA said total net greenhouse gas emissions for 2023 decreased to 37% below 1990 levels, according to its preliminary figures.

"After two years of slower progress against the backdrop of recovery from the COVID crisis and impact of the energy crisis, the EU is resuming its strong downward trajectory in emissions, moving towards climate neutrality," it said.

The huge drop was led by a significant decline in coal use and growth of renewable energy sources and supported by reduced energy consumption across Europe," the EEA statement read.

Renewable energy was the leading source of electricity generation in the EU in 2023 at 44.7% (up from 41.2% in 2022), ahead of fossil fuels at 32.5% and nuclear power at 22.8%.

The share of renewables in overall consumption grew from 10.2% in 2005 to 24% in 2023, the EEA said.

2030 target 'within reach'

The European Commission said information showed the bloc "remains on track to reach its commitment to reduce emissions by at least 55% by 2030."

It said the reduction since 1990 coincided with an increase in gross domestic product (GDP) of 68%, providing evidence of "continued decoupling of emissions and economic growth" in the EU.

The drop was described by the Commission as "the largest annual drop in decades, with the exception of 2020 when COVID-19 led to emission cuts of 9.8%."

The EEA also concluded that the 2030 target was "within reach" but warned that "EU member states will need to sustain this rate of progress to achieve Europe's climate and energy targets."

The EU has set a target of becoming carbon neutral by 2050, with deadly floods in Spain this week being only the latest in a string of extreme weather events aggravated by climate change affecting member states.

Outside the EU, the picture appears bleaker, Despite global pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the World Meteorological Organization observed record-high concentrations of the three main greenhouse gases — carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide — in 2022, which continued to rise in 2023.

rc/ab (AFP, dpa)