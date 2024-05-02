EU funnels aid to Lebanon amid Syria migrant surge to Cyprus

The EU's Ursula von der Leyen unveiled a €1 billion economic aid package for Lebanon in exchange for the country slowing migration to the EU. The move comes amid a sharp rise in Syrian refugees headed to Cyprus.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen traveled to Lebanon to announce a multi-year economic aid package worth €1 billion ($1.07 billion) for the country on Thursday.

The visit comes with EU member state Cyprus increasingly anxious about a sharp rise in Syrian migrant numbers from Lebanon, just 185 kilometers (100 miles) from the Mediterranean island.

What the EU chief said

"I can announce a financial package of $1 billion for Lebanon that would be available from this year until 2027," she said, adding that "we want to contribute to Lebanon's socio-economic stability."

Von der Leyen said the aid was designed to shore up basic services such as education and health care.

She also appealed for the country to adopt reforms, saying, "Lebanon needs a positive economic momentum to give opportunities to its businesses and citizens."

Von der Leyen said the EU was committed to keeping "legal pathways open to Europe" in place and resettling refugees in the 27-member bloc.

"At the same time, we count on your good cooperation to prevent illegal migration and combat migrant smuggling," she added.

Why is the aid needed?

Lebanon hosts some 805,000 UN-registered Syrian refugees, of which 90% live in poverty. The country has also faced a lengthy financial crisis and months of border clashes between its powerful, Iran-backed Shiite movement Hezbollah and Israel.

For months, Cyprus has lobbied the bloc, urging it to extend aid to Lebanon in a way similar to EU deals with Turkey, Tunisia, and, more recently, Egypt. Cyprus has told Brussels the number of migrants is no longer sustainable, and it has suspended the processing of asylum applications by Syrian nationals.

Lebanese officials had lately threatened to stop intercepting migrant boats destined for Europe unless Beirut receives more economic support.

Von der Leyen was accompanied by Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides on the visit.

"The bonds between Lebanon and Europe are deep and strong. President Christodulides and I are here to say that the EU strongly supports Lebanon and its people," von der Leyen posted on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, ahead of the announcement. "We want to reinforce our longstanding cooperation."

rc/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)