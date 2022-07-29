EU frustration in Georgia

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Frustration in Georgia over failure of EU candidacy. Most of the population blame their own government.
Macedonians are taking to the streets, angry at the terms of a proposal for accession talks with the EU that they consider a danger to their identity. Support for the EU has fallen to surprising lows.
Although EU candidacy for Ukraine and Moldova has been hailed as historic, frustrations among other candidates years into their own membership bids should serve as a reminder that the path ahead won't be easy.
Young people in northern Iraq are so disillusioned that many are trying to leave the country any way they can. Some fear widespread discontent could push people toward potentially dangerous religious fundamentalism.
Burkina Faso's military has reportedly seized power and detained President Roch Marc Christian Kabore. The military takeover comes after months of protests over the government's failure to curb terrorist attacks.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version