 EU foreign policy chief to visit Iran amid regional tensions | News | DW | 02.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

EU foreign policy chief to visit Iran amid regional tensions

Josep Borrell's first visit to Tehran comes as the nuclear deal is on life support. European signatories and Iran are still locked in negotiations over Iran's non-compliance with the deal's core elements.

EU foreign policy chief Joesp Borrell

Borrell says the JCPOA is essential to preserving stability in the Middle East

The EU's new foreign affairs chief, Josep Borrell, will meet with Iranian leaders on Monday, as the EU seeks to salvage the tattered2015 nuclear dealwith Iran.

The meeting comes during a policy split between European signatories to the nuclear deal and the US. The US dropped out of the accord, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and re-imposed sanctions on Iran in August 2019. 

Tehran has responded by rolling back its commitments to the deal's core elements, which include capping uranium enrichment. On January 6, Iran said that it would no longer adhere to its obligations under the deal and continue its nuclear program "without limitation." 

This prompted Britain, France and Germany to engage the deal's dispute resolution mechanism on January 14. If no solution is found, Iran could face the re-imposition of UN sanctions.

EU nuclear diplomacy

The EU serves as guarantor of the JCPOA, and Borrell has a formal role in the dispute resolution process.

Borell told the European Parliament on January 14, following the US military strike that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq, that the JCPOA was crucial for regional security. 

"Imagine for a second what would be the situation today if Iran had nuclear weapons. And they would have been able to obtain those without the JCPOA," he said. 

On January 16, Borrell met with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarifin New Delhi to discuss preserving the deal. 

Iran's nuclear program

EU committed to de-escalation 

The EU's foreign affairs arm, the European External Action Service (EEAS), said in a statement Sunday that Borrell's meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Zarif will be an opportunity to convey "strong commitment" by the EU to preserve the deal. 

An External Action Service spokesperson would not comment to DW on the specific policy details up for discussion.

Read moreEU-Iran Instex trade channel remains pipe dream

The EEAS statement said that Borrell has received a "strong mandate" from EU foreign ministers to "de-escalate tensions and seek opportunities for political solutions to the current crisis." 

wmr/aw (AP, Reuters, dpa, AFP) 

Watch video 00:31

Trump urges JCPOA signatories to drop Iran nuclear deal

Audios and videos on the topic

Trump urges JCPOA signatories to drop Iran nuclear deal  

Related content

INSTEX Logo

EU-Iran Instex trade channel remains pipe dream 31.01.2020

The Iran nuclear deal is hanging on by a thread, and the European Union wants to salvage it through a special trade mechanism with Tehran. So far, however, it is proving ineffective.

Iran Atomprogramm

EU top diplomat presses Iran to preserve nuclear deal 16.01.2020

The Iran nuclear deal is "more important than ever," the EU's foreign policy chief has told his Iranian counterpart in a "frank dialogue" over rising tensions in the Middle East.

Iran Reaktor Arak, bei Teheran

European powers trigger Iran nuclear deal dispute process 14.01.2020

Germany, France and the UK said they were given "no choice" but to trigger the dispute process, which could lead to sanctions. They stressed that the move does not mean they're joining the US "maximum pressure" campaign.

Advertisement