EU foreign ministers set to adopt new Russia sanctions

EU foreign ministers are discussing a new sanctions regime to punish Russian human rights abuses. The sanctions regime was established following the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Foreign ministers from the 27 EU member states meeting in Brussels on Monday adopted a new system of sanctions to punish serious human rights violations in Russia, several diplomats have told Germany's dpa news agency.

The punitive sanctions, which are separate from the economic sanctions already imposed on Russia for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, target individuals and organizations responsible for the repression of Russia's political opposition. They include asset freezes and entry bans.

The system was formulated after the death of prominent Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, who died under unclear circumstances in a Siberian penal colony in February.

His death has been attributed by many to his harsh treatment at the hands of Russian authorities.

Hungary as stumbling block

At the meeting, ministers are also due to discuss ways the EU can support Ukraine as it defends itself against the Russian aggression.

Last Tuesday, EU finance ministers gave final approval to use the profits from Russian assets frozen in the bloc to buy military aid for Kyiv.

The foreign ministers are also expected to discuss further economic sanctions on Russia in addition to the 13 rounds it has already imposed.

Ahead of the meeting, however, Lithuania slammed Hungary for blocking many proposed EU measures against Russia.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said the bloc had to find a way to circumvent Budapest's veto.

"Almost all of our discussions and needed solutions and decisions by (the) EU are being blocked by just one country. So we have to start seeing this as a systematic approach towards

any efforts by (the) EU to have any meaningful role in foreign affairs," he said.

Landsbergis said Hungary was blocking decisions on EU military aid to Ukraine, the start of EU membership talks for Kyiv, and on Georgia and Armenia. Diplomats say Hungary's stance is often aligned with Russia's foreign policy interests.

Gaza war also in focus

Another topic for discussion will be the tense situation in the Middle East and the war in Gaza.

The ministers aim to agree in principle on Monday to press ahead with an EU border mission at Rafah, a city in the southern Gaza Strip, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

As part of its retaliatory offensive in Gaza, Israeli forces have been assaulting the city, which was providing shelter to many Palestinians who have fled fighting in other parts of the enclave.

The UN's top court, the International Court of Justice, on Friday ordered Israel to stop the offensive, an order with which Israel has so far not complied.

Israel launched its offensive in Gaza in response to October 7 raids in southern Israel by the militant Islamist group Hamas in which some 1,200 Israelis died.

The EU foreign ministers will hold informal talks with their counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, as well as the secretary-general of the League of Arab States.

