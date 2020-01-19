EU foreign ministers discuss next steps for Libya

The bloc's top diplomats are meeting in Brussels for talks on how to implement a peace process in Libya. Italy and Greece said they're willing to send troops, while Germany has also expressed interest in an EU-mission.
The European Union's foreign ministers gathered in Brussels on Monday for talks on how to implement a peace process in Libya — and what exact role the bloc should play.
The meeting follows on the heels of a Libya summit in Berlin on Sunday, where the EU vowed to do whatever was necessary to implement a United Nations arms embargo and any ceasefire.
What are they trying to achieve?
What was agreed in Berlin? World leaders at the summit in Berlin agreed to uphold a UN arms embargo and to end military backing for the country's warring factions. Foreign powers like Turkey, Russia, France and Egypt agreed to stop interfering in the conflict in Libya.
What else is on the agenda? The foreign ministers have a tight schedule for their meeting on Monday, with talks also set to cover heightened tensions in Iran and Iraq after the US killed a top Iranian general as well as France's fight against extremists in Africa's Sahel region. The Middle East peace process is also up for discussion after Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn argued that the EU should reconsider the recognition of Palestine.
