 EU foreign ministers discuss next steps for Libya | News | DW | 20.01.2020

News

EU foreign ministers discuss next steps for Libya

The bloc's top diplomats are meeting in Brussels for talks on how to implement a peace process in Libya. Italy and Greece said they're willing to send troops, while Germany has also expressed interest in an EU-mission.

Fighters of UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) take positions on the ruins of a mosque

The European Union's foreign ministers gathered in Brussels on Monday for talks on how to implement a peace process in Libya — and what exact role the bloc should play.

The meeting follows on the heels of a Libya summit in Berlin on Sunday, where the EU vowed to do whatever was necessary to implement a United Nations arms embargo and any ceasefire.

What are they trying to achieve?

  • To enforce the arms embargo, the EU is considering relaunching naval patrols in the Mediterranean Sea under Operation Sophia.
  • Troops could be dispatched under an EU-flagged mission to monitor any longer-term cease-fire.
  • Greece and Italy said they would be willing to send troops, while Germany said it would consider taking part in an EU mission.

What was agreed in Berlin? World leaders at the summit in Berlin agreed to uphold a UN arms embargo and to end military backing for the country's warring factions. Foreign powers like Turkey, Russia, France and Egypt agreed to stop interfering in the conflict in Libya.

Map of the front lines in Libya

What else is on the agenda? The foreign ministers have a tight schedule for their meeting on Monday, with talks also set to cover heightened tensions in Iran and Iraq after the US killed a top Iranian general as well as France's fight against extremists in Africa's Sahel region. The Middle East peace process is also up for discussion after Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn argued that the EU should reconsider the recognition of Palestine.

More to follow...

Watch video 02:09

Libya conference in Berlin agrees stricter arms embargo

rs/rt (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

