EU foreign ministers agree to sanction Russia

European Union foreign ministers on Monday agreed to sanction Russia over Moscow’s involvement in the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, according to diplomatic sources.

Three sources said the 27 ministers meeting for talks in Luxembourg had reached an agreement to start work preparing measures to correspond with the proposals made last week by France and Germany, which said Moscow was responsible for the poisoning of Navalny with the Soviet-developed nerve agent Novichok, French news agency AFP reported.

Both Germany and France believe that Navalny's poisoning could only have happened with the involvement of Russian authorities.

Berlin and Paris say they have not had a credible explanation from Moscow for what the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said was the presence of Novichok in Navalny’s body.

EU foreign ministers backed the Franco-German plan on Monday to impose sanctions on Russians suspected of poisoning the Kremlin critic.

Earlier on Monday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas met with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian and said the EU is willing to impose more sanctions on those linked to a crackdown on protesters in Belarus, including the country's leader Alexander Lukashenko.

