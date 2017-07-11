EU fines Poland €1 million per day over judicial reforms

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The European Court of Justice has fined Poland €1 million per day for ignoring an EU ruling that called for the country's Supreme Court disciplinary chamber to be suspended.
The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ordered Poland to pay a fine of €1 million ($1.2 million) per day on Wednesday over its decision to ignore an EU ruling on Warsaw's judicial reforms.
The top EU court imposed the penalty as Poland has not suspended the disciplinary chamber of the Supreme Court.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated...