EU fines German carmakers over alleged cartel activities

The European Commission on Thursday said three German carmakers breached EU antitrust rules by restricting competition on clean emissions for new diesel cars.

The Commission fined BMW and Volkswagen Group €875 million.

The EU's antitrust chief, Margrethe Vestager, said that Germany's major car manufacturers, Daimler, BMW, Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche, "possessed the technology to reduce harmful emissions beyond what was legally required under EU emission standards. But they avoided to compete on using this technology's full potential to clean better than what is required by law."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as events unfold.