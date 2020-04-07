EU fails to agree on coronavirus recovery deal 

EU leaders are torn between options to save member states' economies from the fallout of the pandemic. Eurogroup chief Mario Centeno said he is committed to a robust recovery plan.
EU finance ministers failed to secure an economic recovery deal to manage the fallout of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Eurogroup chief Mario Centeno said in a tweet.
"After 16h of discussions we came close to a deal but we are not there yet," Centeno said. "I suspended the Eurogroup and [will] continue tomorrow, Thursday. My goal remains: A strong EU safety net against fallout of COVID-19 … and commitment to a sizeable recovery plan."
More to follow...
ls/aw (dpa, AFP)
