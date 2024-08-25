EU 'extremely concerned' over Venezuela election

The EU's top diplomat said the bloc would only recognize "complete and independently verifiable" election results, which the Venezuelan government has not yet provided.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borell said on Sunday that the bloc "remains extremely concerned" about the aftermath of last month's presidential elections in Venezuela.

The government-controlled National Electoral Council (CNE) declared incumbent Nicolas Maduro the winner of the July 28 election, but has refused to publish detailed results.

According to CNE figures, Maduro reportedly received 51.2% of the vote, while the joint opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia received 44.2%.

Gonzalez Urrutia's team claims he won with 67%, backed up by 83% of voting machine tallies that they claim they have in their possession. They have rejected the CNE results, saying the organization is an arm of Maduro's ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).

A government crackdown on protests in the wake of the vote has led to at least 2,400 arrests and 23 deaths.

In a statement issued on behalf of the EU on Sunday, Borrell urged the CNE to "publish and independently verify" the voting records or "actas" of all polling stations.

EU does not recognize Maduro's win

Venezuela's top court on Thursday certified Maduro's win. But the court is widely regarded as another institution loyal to Maduro.

Borrell said Caracas has still not provided the "necessary evidence to assess the electoral process."

"Only complete and independently verifiable results will be accepted and recognized," he added.

"The reviewed 'actas' published by the opposition exhibit the security features of the original result protocols, thereby confirming their reliability," Borrell said, adding that Gonzalez Urrutia "would appear to be the winner of the presidential election by a significant majority."

Borrell also called for Venezuelan authorities to "refrain from using excessive force, end the repression and harassment of the opposition and civil society, and release all political prisoners."

"Venezuelan authorities must respect the right of all Venezuelans to peacefully demonstrate and freely express their political opinions without fear of reprisal," he added.

Maduro government summons Gonzalez Urrutia

A UN report last week said at least 1,260 people in Venezuela have been detained and 23 killed since the election amid "fierce repression by the state."

Maduro confirmed earlier this month that some 2,000 people had been arrested and would faced punishment.

Gonzalez Urrutia, who has not been seen publicly since the end of July, is believed to be in hiding.

Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado subsequently led the wave of protests, but she too has since gone into hiding.

Machado was the intended candidate to face Maduro in the August election, but she was barred by the CNE from participating. Gonzalez Urrutia became the replacement candidate, even as Machado has remained the opposition's primary figure and main rival to Maduro.

Government prosecutors have now summoned Gonzalez Urrutia, with Maduro's attorney General Tarek William Saab saying the opposition candidate would have to explain his "disobedience."

Saab said that by posting a detailed breakdown of election results on its website, the opposition had "usurped" the powers of the CNE.

jcg (dpa, AFP)