 EU escalates sanctions on Russia | 27.02.2022

DW News

EU escalates sanctions on Russia

17.02.2022 South Africa's president Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa (L) is welcomed by President of the European Council Charles Michel (C) and France's President Emmanuel Macron (R) during the first day of the sixth European Union (EU) African Union (AU) summit at The European Council Building in Brussels on February 17, 2022. (Photo by Olivier HOSLET / POOL / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER HOSLET/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

AfricaLink on Air — 18 February 2022 18.02.2022

German EU lawmaker Katarina Barley urges the European Commission to get tough with Hungary and Poland.

Barley: 'It’s not the time for words anymore' 15.09.2021

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers a speech during a debate on The State of the European Union at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, September 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

EU pledges to donate 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses 15.09.2021

DW asked Ursula von der Leyen about Europe's plans for Africa and for the refugees on Lesbos.

Ursula von der Leyen talks to DW about her plan for the EU 16.09.2020

From Berlin to Baghdad to Quito and Saint Petersburg, people gathered peacefully to protest.

Hundreds of thousands march against Russian invasion 27.02.2022

The move is a significant one for Germany, which has come under criticism from the United States and other NATO allies.

Germany commits 100 billion euros to new armed forces fund 27.02.2022

Tens of thousands have been fleeing Ukraine for Poland, many on packed trains arriving at the border city of Przemysl.

Ukrainian refugees arrive in Poland 27.02.2022

Russia's latest advances follow heavy bombardment that destroyed airfields and fuel facilities.

Russian attacks on Ukraine continue after night of bombing 27.02.2022

FILE PHOTO: A man using a mobile phone passes the logo of global secure financial messaging services cooperative SWIFT at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

EU, US, UK to exclude some Russian banks from SWIFT 26.02.2022

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the move aims to harm Russia's ability to finance its war in Ukraine.

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO-Gerneralsekretär, spricht bei der 58. Münchner Sicherheitskonferenz. Die Sicherheitskonferenz findet vom 18. bis zum 20.02.2022 im Hotel Bayerischer Hof statt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

NATO's Jens Stoltenberg urges Russia to 'step back from the brink' 19.02.2022

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said there was still time for Russia to change course, while the EU's Ursula von der Leyen accused Moscow of a "blatant attempt to overwrite the rules of the international order" in Ukraine.

17.02.2022 South Africa's president Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa (L) is welcomed by President of the European Council Charles Michel (C) and France's President Emmanuel Macron (R) during the first day of the sixth European Union (EU) African Union (AU) summit at The European Council Building in Brussels on February 17, 2022. (Photo by Olivier HOSLET / POOL / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER HOSLET/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Opinion: Has the EU missed the boat on Africa? 18.02.2022

The EU-African Union summit in Brussels had the whiff of a last chance for "old" Europe to get its relations with Africa back on track. As Ludger Schadomsky writes, other competitors are waiting in the wings.

10/02/2022*** Ursula von der Leyen, Präsidentin der Europäischen Kommission, trifft Macky Sall, Präsident des Senegal. (zu dpa EU will 150 Milliarden Euro für Investitionen in Afrika mobilisieren) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Will the Europe-Africa summit help heal the rifts? 15.02.2022

Four years after the last summit between the African Union and the European Union, leaders from both sides are to meet in Brussels from February 17 to 18. With relations strained, they'll have a lot to talk about.