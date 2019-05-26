EU election aftermath — live updates

Across Europe, voters cast aside the old guard in favor of populists and Green parties. Keep up with the latest reactions here as Europe grapples with a heavily fractured parliament.
All updates in Central European Summer Time (CEST, GMT +2)
12:42 Brexit party leader Nigel Farage said that the parties 34% support, the largest of any single party in the UK, meant that they absolutely had to be included in Brexit negotiations.
"We've got a mandate now, we demand to be part of that negotiating team to get this country ready to leave whatever the circumstances."
12:38 Voter turnout across the EU was higher than it had been in 20 years, jumping eight points to over 50% of voters, the EU has announced. Here are the numbers broken down by country:
12:32 Italy's deputy prime minister and leader of the far-right League party celebrated his party's victory in the EU election, as well as populist victories across the bloc.
"The League is not only the first party in Italy, Marine Le Pen is the top European party in France, and Nigel Farage's party is the top party in Britain. So Italy, France and England - it is the sign of a Europe that is changing," he said.
12:11 The spokesman for the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD), Jörg Meuthen, slammed the Greens a day after they secured a major victory, garnering 22% of the vote to come second in the country's EU vote.
Meuthen called their success "hype" and said the Greens were "our primary opponent" who would "destroy this country, if they indeed came to govern."
The AfD has taken to positioning themselves as primarily opposed to the Green party in recent months.
12:00 European Comission Vice President Jyrki Katainen, a former prime minister of Finland, says that he could see the Greens joining the conservative EPP, the Social Democrats (S&D) and the liberal ALDE alliance in a ruling, pro-European coalition in the EU parliament.
11:44 With final results from Sweden coming in, it became apparent that the ethno-nationalist Sweden Democrats party had made the largest gains by a single party in the country grabbing 15.4% percent of the votes.
The 5.7% gain over the last election translates to three seats for Sweden's third largest party.
11:40 John McDonnell, the UK's Labour Party second most senior politician, wrote on Twitter that the party "can't hide from hit we took last night" after it fell to 14.1% support from 24.4% in 2014. In a depature from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who has refused to take a strong stance on a second referendum, said that it might be time to take the Brexit issue "back to the people in a public vote."
McDonnell also departed from Corbyn's declaration that there should be a general election in the UK when Prime Minister Theresa May steps down on June 7. McDonnell reiterated his belief that a general election is not likely.
11:30 Manfred Weber, the German politician who the center-right European People's Party (EEP) candidate for European Commission President, has spoken about the battering centrist parties took in the polls.
"We are facing a shrinking center," he said. "So what I would ask us to do to is to join our forces to work together from now."
Weber added that the EPP, smaller now than in 2014 but still the largest bloc, was ready to begin coalition talks with other groups.
