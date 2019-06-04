EU dismisses Czech prime minister's criticism of subsidy audit

Andrej Babis had told Czech lawmakers that an EU audit on subsidies to his private business was an attack on the Czech Republic. More than 100,000 people took to the streets on Tuesday calling on Babis to resign.
The European Commission on Wednesday rejected Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis's criticism of an EU report that concluded he had illegally received more than €17 million ($19 million) in EU subsidies.
The report, which was leaked to Czech media outlets last week, led to some 120,000 people protesting against the billionaire leader in Prague on Tuesday.
What you need to know:
