EU dismisses Czech prime minister's criticism of subsidy audit

The European Commission on Wednesday rejected Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis's criticism of an EU report that concluded he had illegally received more than €17 million ($19 million) in EU subsidies.

The report, which was leaked to Czech media outlets last week, led to some 120,000 people protesting against the billionaire leader in Prague on Tuesday.

What you need to know:

The audit found that Agrofert, a company owned by Babis, should not have received €17.4 million in EU subsidies because of Babis' conflict of interest.

European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said EU auditors had worked professionally and objectively to produce the report, which was still a draft.

Earlier on Wednesday, Babis told reporters that he wanted to meet with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to discuss "how it is possible (that) he has such incompetent auditors because their behavior is scandalous."

Babis dismissed any wrongdoing, saying the report was "an attack on the Czech Republic."

