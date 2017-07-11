EU discusses Russia strategy as tensions grow in Ukraine

European Union foreign ministers met at a virtual conference on Monday to reassess the bloc's options as Russia builds up its military presence at the Ukrainian border.

The West has struggled to adequately counter recent actions by Moscow it considers reprehensible, including the treatment of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

"All in all, the relations with Russia are not improving, but the contrary; the tension is increasing in different fronts," said the bloc's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, ahead of the meeting. "We call on Russia to withdraw their troops."

Kyiv calls for wide-reaching sanctions

The talks have included a video conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, in which he asked the EU to impose "sectoral sanctions" on Russia.

"I proposed a step-by-step plan on how to discourage Moscow from further escalation," Kuleba tweeted after the video conference. "Key element: preparing a new set of sectoral sanctions. Individual ones are not sufficient anymore."

Ukraine's top diplomat Dmytro Kuleba called for broad EU sanctions against Russia

EU response and 'red lines'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for more aid from the West in view of Russia's actions, which represent the largest deployment of Russian troops at the border to Ukraine since 2014.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said he hoped Europe would "speak in one voice, saying that Russia needs to draw away its troops and stop the escalation."

He said the EU should also make clear it is "ready to consider sanctions if red lines are crossed."

However, last week, a senior EU official said new sanctions were unlikely.

What are Merkel and Macron saying?

In an interview with US broadcaster CBS News broadcast Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that "clear red lines" must be drawn with Moscow over Ukraine, with sanctions an option.

"We will never accept new military operations on Ukrainian soil," Macron said, while emphasizing that dialogue with Moscow was essential.

Macron met with Zelenskyy on Friday and the two held a video conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel joining remotely. Both Macron and Merkel called on Russia to withdraw its troops from the border regions.

In a phone call between Merkel and US President Joe Biden on Wednesday, both leaders also agreed that it was necessary to call on Russia to reduce the latest troop reinforcements near the border to Ukraine "in order to achieve a de-escalation of the situation," according to Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert.

Later on Monday, advisers to the heads of state of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France were scheduled to hold talks in Kyiv on the situation in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy and Macron met in person, with Merkel joining via video link

What is the situation in eastern Ukraine?

Fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine has killed more than 14,000 people since it erupted after Moscow's annexation of the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

Clashes in the eastern regions intensified earlier this year, effectively ending a ceasefire that was officially agreed last July.

The EU is opposed to the annexation and to Russia's involvement in the conflict in Ukraine's Donbass region but Brussels' influence has proven to be limited.

France and Germany helped negotiate a peace deal for eastern Ukraine that was signed in the Belarusian capital, Minsk, in 2015. Since then, they have mediated the conflict — in the regions of Luhansk and Donetsk — under the so-called Normandy format.

Kyiv and the West accuse Russia of sending arms and troops to support the Donbass separatists, something that Moscow denies.

Eastern Ukraine: Saber-rattling between Moscow and Kyiv Troops deployed to the Donbass region In the first week of April, Russia had begun to build up its military presence at the border with Ukraine. This was a reaction to Ukraine's "provocations" — which were aimed at escalating the conflict between Russian separatists and Ukrainian government troops, the Kremlin said. According to observers sent by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), there was no provocation.

Eastern Ukraine: Saber-rattling between Moscow and Kyiv Heavy artillery A tank fires during control checks of Russia's armed forces. On both sides of the Russian-Ukrainian border, troops are testing the combat readiness of their weapon systems. This thumbnail was taken from a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry.

Eastern Ukraine: Saber-rattling between Moscow and Kyiv USA to send two warships to the Black Sea The US, NATO and the EU have pledged support for Ukraine's efforts to defend its territory. Ankara said on Friday that the US had already announced at the end of March that it would be sending two warships to the Black Sea in mid-April. The USS Thomas Hudner (pictured) is one of two missile destroyers which sailed through the Bosporus in March.

Eastern Ukraine: Saber-rattling between Moscow and Kyiv War raging for seven years The conflict in eastern Ukraine broke out in early 2014, when pro-Russian rebels seized control in parts of the Ukrainian districts of Donetsk and Luhansk. According to the Ukrainian government and its Western allies, the Kremlin supports the rebels unofficially by providing mercenaries and weapons. Since 2014, several ceasefires have been agreed upon. They were, however, broken time and again.

Eastern Ukraine: Saber-rattling between Moscow and Kyiv Civilians bear the brunt A Donetsk resident inspects the ruins of his house, destroyed during a conflict between militants of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Ukrainian armed forces. Although mainly soldiers, mercenaries, rebels and militiamen are involved in the conflict, the civilian population is repeatedly affected. At the beginning of 2019, the UN recorded 3,300 civilians killed.

Eastern Ukraine: Saber-rattling between Moscow and Kyiv Ceasefires and hostilities Since 2014, combat activities of varying intensity have claimed the lives of a total of more than 13,000 people. The current ceasefire, in force since July 2020, is relatively stable, according to the OSCE. Recently, however, hostilities have increased again. At least seven Ukrainian government soldiers and a five-year-old boy were killed during the last two weeks.

Eastern Ukraine: Saber-rattling between Moscow and Kyiv Boosting the troops' morale During a visit to the Donbass region earlier in the week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy inspected the situation on the ground and honored soldiers for services rendered. On Saturday, he will meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey. According to Ukrainian media reports, a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron is on the agenda as well.

Eastern Ukraine: Saber-rattling between Moscow and Kyiv Russian citizens on Ukrainian soil By international law, the renegade areas belong to Ukraine. However, some 400,000 residents with Russian citizenship inhabit the zone. "To protect them," Moscow announced on Friday, the Kremlin would take action. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, meanwhile, said that "Russia now has more troops on the border with Ukraine than at any time since 2014." Author: Jan D. Walter, Kevin Mertens



