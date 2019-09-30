 EU denies subsidies were used for state corruption | News | DW | 04.11.2019

News

EU denies subsidies were used for state corruption

A recent report alleged government officials in Hungary and the Czech Republic misused €59 billion in farming subsidies. But the EU Commission pushed back, saying it has "zero tolerance" to fraud.

EU tractor with Euro-bank notes in its trailer

A European agency hit back on Monday against claims that money meant for farming was used to prop up "oligarchs and political patrons" in central and eastern Europe.

The European commission has "zero tolerance to fraud" and "very clear rules for how funds should be managed" insisted spokesman Daniel Rosario against allegations published in the New York Times.

Watch video 06:11

Farm subsidies fight in the Czech Republic

Mina Andreeva, spokeswoman for OLAF — the EU anti-fraud office also denied that it was the EU's job to ensure farming subsidies were spent correctly.

"We are not here to replace national governments," she said. "We cannot and will not do the work for them."

Read more:  EU must curb corporate lobbying power — NGO

Who claimed that EU money was being misspent?

The New York Times found that some of the EU's €59 billion ($65 billion) farm subsidies from its Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) was being misused by corrupt government officials, notably in Hungary and the Czech Republic.

It said the farming subsidies were "warped by corruption and self-dealing."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban adresses the audience on stage after the local elections in Budapest, Hungary.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government was one of those highlighted in the New York Times article for misspending EU farming subsidies.

The article also argued that the CAP had become too intertwined with how the EU worked, meaning that little could be done to reform the subsidies system.

Read more: EU slams Romania for not tackling corruption

The EU are 'actually following up' issues on conflict of interest

Watch video 02:50

Hungary misappropriating EU funds

The EU body said, however, that "we are actually following up" on issues of conflict of interest as highlighted in the New York Times piece.

It added that OLAF had already put a stop to past abuses and further investigations are ongoing.

The EU is only just getting its first European Public prosecutors office to ensure EU money is being spent correctly, and hold governments to account if not.

The Hungarian government, led by Prime Minister Vikto Orban of the far-right Fidesz national conservative party, also remarked "The NYT's questions and sources clearly reflect a biased preconception about the topic."

kmm/aw (dpa/AFP)

