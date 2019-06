EU demands release of jailed Vietnamese 'anti-state' critic

The European Union called for the immediate release of a Vietnamese Facebook user, who was jailed for six years on Thursday.

A court in the south of Vietnam convicted Nguyen Ngoc Anh of "anti-state" posts on the social media platform.

What the EU said

The EU''s External Action Service issued a statement saying:

Freedom of opinion is "vital to ensure transparency, social justice, sustainable and inclusive development and prosperity."

The EU expects the Vietnamese authorities to "release Nguyen Ngoc Anh as well as all human rights defenders imprisoned for having peacefully expressed their view."

The bloc will "continue to monitor and work with all relevant stakeholders to improve the human rights situation in Vietnam."

'Worrying trend'

The EU said the sentence was part of a "worrying development." According to Amnesty International, Vietnam currently has at least 128 political prisoners, with 10% jailed for social media posts.

Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said on Wednesday the trial was part of a "crackdown on critical voices" in order to "frighten others who might dare to question the government."

What was the charge against Anh? The 39-year-old shrimp farmer was convicted of "producing, disseminating and spreading information and documents aimed at undermining" the country, the Vietnam News Agency reported. According to the indictment, Anh wrote Facebook posts urging people to join protests in June and September. The ruling Communist Party has banned independent media and does not tolerate criticism.

