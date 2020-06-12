EU declares 'Black Lives Matter,' condemns racism

The European Parliament voted Friday to declare "Black Lives Matter" in a resolution to denounce racism and white supremacy. The resolution has no legal ramifications, but sends a signal of support to anti-racism protests.
"We have to make sure that in all our societies, all citizens are free," EU parliamentarian Miriam Dalli said during a plenary session earlier in the week. "Black lives do matter — we have to speak loud and clear and say: remove white knees from black necks."
Protests against racism and police brutality have spread across Europe in recent weeks after the killing of unarmed black man George Floyd in Minneapolis in the US on May 25.
The resolution was passed by 493 votes to 104 and "strongly condemns the appalling death of George Floyd."
The EU parliamentary group Renew Europe backed the resolution, with parliamentarian Samira Rafaela citing the EU's motto "United in diversity."
Resolution condemns US and EU alike
The resolution also condemns the heavy-handed reaction in the US to protesters and criticizes US President Donald Trump for his "inflammatory rhetoric" as he threatened to deploy the military against protesters.
However, EU member states were not exempt from criticism. The European Parliament called upon EU capitals to denounce "the disproportionate use of force and racist tendencies in law enforcement."
The new resolution also identifies the historic slave trade, which many countries in the bloc financially benefited from, as a "crime against humanity."
The European Parliament also passed a resolution on Friday which threatens China with legal action if Beijing imposes a new security law on Hong Kong. Also approved was a call for an investigation into the alleged misuse of EU funds by Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis.
UN condemns racism
The EU Black Lives Matter resolution comes hours after the United Nations Human Rights Council condemned discriminatory police brutality and demanded a report on "systemic racism."
However, rights groups criticized the UN statement as it did not mention the US explicitly, accusing the body of caving to pressure from Washington.
The EU's resolution comes on Juneteenth, the historic anniversary of the end of slavery in the US. President Trump will host his first rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday, the site of one of the country's worst race massacres in 1921. Trump threatened "any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes" on Twitter ahead of the rally.
Trump has ignored his own government's public health advice to slow the spread of coronavirus in hosting the rally.
ed/dr (AFP, dpa)
'Gone with the Wind' and other stereotypical depictions in film
The 'Gone with the Wind' controversy
Following the global Black Lives Matter protests, will there be a reassessment of film history? The popular classic "Gone with the Wind" was temporarily removed from WarnerMedia's streaming platform, HBO Max. The film's depiction of the slaves' lives was idealized and not representative of their reality, admitted the company.
Soon with a critical intoduction
Soon with a critical intoduction
But "Gone with the Wind" will soon return to HBO Max with an introduction by a film expert providing more historical context on the film. Still, the case raises more questions, as many other movies from the past portray ethnic and racial prejudices that were widespread at the time.
A mythmaker: 'The Birth of a Nation'
A mythmaker: 'The Birth of a Nation'
The most famous and innovative film of the American silent film era was "The Birth of a Nation" by D.W. Griffith. The three-hour historical epic from 1915 depicts episodes from the US Civil War. The representation of African Americans is grossly distorted in this film, too: They are either depicted negatively, or they voluntarily comply with the ideas of white Americans.
Blackfacing: 'The Jazz Singer'
Blackfacing: 'The Jazz Singer'
And how should we deal with this film in the future? "The Jazz Singer" from 1927 is one of the most famous works of film history, as it was the first feature film with a synchronized soundtrack. Main actor Al Johnson, who was a renowned white singer and entertainer, performs in "blackface" in the movie — a practice which was common at the time, but is now widely considered to be racist.
Redfacing in Westerns
Redfacing in Westerns
Similarly to blackfacing, "redfacing" refers to non-Native Americans wearing feathers, warpaint, etc. and perpetuating stereotypes, which was often the case in Western films, such as in "Taza, Son of Cochise." The 1954 film was directed by Douglas Sirk, born Hans Detlef Sierck, a German who had fled the Nazis in 1937.
Cult film: 'The Searchers'
Cult film: 'The Searchers'
"The Searchers" is another prime example of the conflicting evaluations of a movie based on morality, aesthetics or history. John Ford's Western from 1956 is described as a masterpiece and one of the greatest and most influential films ever made. On the other hand, it also propagates racist stereotypes — should the work also be reassessed?
Racism in Vietnam War films
Racism in Vietnam War films
Many other influential, award-winning films have been criticized for being racist, and not just against African Americans. The 1978 war epic "The Deer Hunter" was criticized for its one-sided portrayal of all the North Vietnamese as sadistic racists and killers. Other critics pointed out that the film's focus on white US soldiers was not representative of the situation during the Vietnam War.
Reassessing 'Apocalypse Now' and Co.
Reassessing 'Apocalypse Now' and Co.
Even though it's an acclaimed cinematic masterpiece, Francis Ford Coppola's "Apocalypse Now" (1979) also focused on the portrayal of its white characters, while the Vietnamese were simply nameless stereotypical figures. How should we address such films in the future? And beyond the influential works, there are a bunch of very bad Vietnam War films — what should happen to them?
The Japanese man in 'Breakfast at Tiffany's'
The Japanese man in 'Breakfast at Tiffany's'
Racist humor was very common in Hollywood films in the early 1960s — and depictions of Asian characters were particularly stereotypical. One famous example is in the film classic "Breakfast at Tiffany's." Mickey Rooney's "comic" portrayal of Mr. Yunioshi, the upstairs neighbor of Audrey Hepburn's character Holly Golightly, has since been condemned as offensive anti-Japanese propaganda.
Latinos in Hollywood: 'Maid in Manhattan' and Co.
Latinos in Hollywood: 'Maid in Manhattan' and Co.
Latinos make up 18% of the total US population — the largest ethnic minority in the country, according to a recent DW study. This also leads to stereotypical representations. The rom-com "Maid in Manhattan" (2002) stars Jennifer Lopez, who falls in love with a politician (Ralph Fiennes) staying at the hotel where she works. Are the clichés of the lower-class sexy Latina girl acceptable today?
Germans in Hollywood
Germans in Hollywood
Many Austrian and German actors who fled the Nazis lived in exile in Hollywood, where they were mainly offered roles as Nazi characters — like Conrad Veidt as Major Strasser (left) in the film classic "Casablanca" (1942). Even years after the war, German-speaking actors were often cast in these clichéd roles.
Nazis to this day: Christoph Waltz and Co.
Nazis to this day: Christoph Waltz and Co.
This cliché can still be observed today. A relatively recent example is the German-Austrian actor Christoph Waltz, who portrayed an SS leader in Quentin Tarantino's "Inglourious Basterds" (2009). It was definitely a brilliant acting performance, but one can still wonder why German-speaking actors are still given so many Nazi roles in the new millennium...
Restricted screening conditions for Nazi propaganda films: 'Jud Süss'
Restricted screening conditions for Nazi propaganda films: 'Jud Süss'
Some films directed under the Nazis with the direct goal of spreading anti-Semitic propaganda have been removed from distribution. For example, "Jud Süss" (1940) can only be viewed for study purposes with an introduction explaining the historical context and the intended impact of the film.
Author: Jochen Kürten (eg)