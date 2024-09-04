  1. Skip to content
EU court sets new climate change precedent over human rights

Beatrice Christofaro | Louise Osborne
April 9, 2024

The European Court of Human Rights ruled in favor of Swiss senior women that their government's failure to act on climate change violated their human rights. The landmark decision could impact climate and environment legislation across Europe.

Beatrice Christofaro
Beatrice Christofaro German-Brazilian multimedia reporter focused on the environment
