EU court rules Polish judicial reform 'not compatible' with European law

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled on Thursday that Poland's system of disciplining judges is "not compatible" with EU law.

ُThe European Commission had brought the case to ECJ, complaining that Poland was digressing from the rule of law cornerstones underpinning the EU treaty.

The verdict is the latest development in a six-year dispute and the second major ruling in a week. On Wednesday, Poland's Constitutional Court ruled that the country's constitution takes precedence over EU law, setting up the government for another clash with the 27-member bloc.

What did ECJ say?

The court said a new disciplinary chamber set up at Poland's Supreme Court "does not provide all the guarantees of impartiality and independence, and, in particular, is not protected from the direct or indirect influence of the Polish legislature and executive."

"Poland has failed to fulfill its obligations under EU law," the Luxembourg-based court said in its ruling.

The court tasked the Polish authorities to "take the measures necessary to rectify the situation."

What is Poland's Disciplinary Chamber?

The body was established as part of a set of controversial judicial reforms in Poland.

Critics say it allows the government to investigate and punish judges for their court rulings, granting the Polish government more direct control over the judiciary.

But Poland's ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) has claimed the 2017 establishment of the body was part of its reform of an inefficient system riven with corruption.

More to follow...