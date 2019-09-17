EU court rules in Starbucks' favor in tax dispute

A deal between Starbucks and Dutch officials, which allowed Starbucks to pay less taxes, does not amount to illegal state aid, judges in the EU's second hightest court said on Tuesday.

In 2008, Dutch officials allowed the coffee retail giant to shift profits by paying royalties to a British Starbucks firm and selling beans to a Swiss subsidiary. The complicated deal reportedly brought down its taxes from the standard 25% to just 2.5%.

The EU Commission deemed the arrangement illegal in 2015 and ordered the Dutch authorities to collect up to €30 million (33$ million) in unpaid taxes. Both the company and the Dutch government appealed against the decision.

On Tuesday, the EU General Court overuled the EU Commission's decision. The judges said the Commission "was unable to demonstrate the existence of an advantage in favor of Starbucks."

Dutch State Secretary for Finances, Menno Snel, welcomed the court's ruling.

"This judgment means that the tax service did not treat Starbucks better or differently from other companies," she said in a statement.

The Tuesday ruling can still be appealed before the European Court of Justice, which is the EU highest judicial body.

More to come...