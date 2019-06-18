EU court rules against autobahn tolls

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled against the implementation of tolls on German motorways on Tuesday as non-residents would have had to bear the brunt of the costs.

The announcement came from Luxembourg that plans to charge highway users was in breach of EU anti-discrimination laws, the Union's top court ruled.

Austria, with support from the Netherlands, had argued that the levy is not in line with European agreements, as it discriminates against EU citizens.

At the beginning of February, the ECJ advocate general said Austria's view that non-German EU citizens would be discriminated against in Germany is based on a "fundamental misunderstanding." Vehicle owners who do not reside in Germany cannot be compared because non-residents are not subject to German motor vehicle tax, the opinion said.

However, the ECJ's decision goes against their own advocate general, which adds to what was already an unusual case given that one of its own members, Austria, had launched infringement procedures against another, Germany.

As a rule, it is up to the European Commission to take these kind of measures but having previously aired concerns about the scheme in 2016, the governing body then decided to drop them.

Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer wanted the levy to take effect in October 2020. Preparations were already underway. Last year, the government secured contracts with companies to ensure the tolls could be implemented.

