EU court rejects Ryanair lawsuit against airline state aid

Ryanair on Wednesday lost a legal fight in the European Union's second court against state aid being granted to virus-hit rivals Air France and SAS via national schemes.

Judges at the EU's General Court in Luxembourg backed EU competition regulators who had allowed the support under loosened rules.

What was Ryanair's complaint?

European Commission state aid rules were loosened at the start of the pandemic.

National governments offered more than 3 trillion euros ($3.65 trillion) in aid to companies across the 27-member bloc.

The General Court was asked to assess a French scheme allowing airlines to defer certain aeronautical taxes, and to rule on Sweden's loan guarantee scheme for airlines.

Ryanair has pursued a legal campaign across Europe to stop the bailouts, arguing the state aid gives an unfair advantage to prestigious state carriers.

What did the court say?

"That aid scheme is appropriate for making good the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and does not constitute discrimination," the court said, referring to the French scheme.

It also said the Swedish scheme was compatible with EU laws.