EU court orders Poland to suspend disciplinary panel for judges

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) on Wednesday ordered Poland to suspend a disciplinary chamber, which critics say would allow the government to investigate and punish judges for their court rulings.

The chamber allows for too much political influence, the ECJ has argued. The body will be suspended until the EU’s top court determines whether it is sufficiently independent under the law.

Read more: EU wants Poland's Supreme Court disciplinary chamber suspended

More to come…

lc/aw (dpa, Reuters)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.