EU court: Google need not apply 'right to be forgotten' outside EU

The European Court of Justice (ECJ), Europe's top court, decided that the "right-to-be-forgotten" rules do not apply outside the European Union.

In accordance with Tuesday's landmark victory for the US company, Google will not be required to remove links to sensitive personal data worldwide.

The ruling comes after French privacy watchdog CNIL fined Google €100,000 ($109,790) in 2016 for declining to disclose sensitive information from internet search results internationally on the basis of what is known as the "right to be forgotten."

"Currently, there is no obligation under EU law, for a search engine operator who grants a request for de-referencing made by a data subject... to carry out such a de-referencing on all the versions of its search engine," the European Court of Justice (ECJ) said.

Tuesday's decision means that beyond the EU people do not have the right to control what appears when their name is searched online.

'Right-to-be-forgotten' outside EU

The case stems from the EU court's 2014 ruling that people have the right to control such information and be able to delete links to outdated or humiliating personal information appearing in searches within the EU bloc.

The Court said on Tuesday that search engine operators such as Google must put in place measures to discourage internet users from going beyond European borders to obtain information.

"EU law requires a search engine operator to carry out such a de-referencing on the versions of its search engine corresponding to all the (EU) member states," the EU court added.

French Council seeks advice from EU Court

Following the CNIL fine, Google turned to the French Council of State which then consulted the EU Court of Justice.

The Council also sought advice from the Court after the watchdog did not instruct Google to specifically remove links from search engines based on the names of four individuals.

These included the enlisting under investigation of a male politician, a satirical photomontage of a female politician, the conviction of a person for sexual assaults against minors, as well as an article referencing a person as a public relations officer for the Church of Scientology.

A 'sensible balance'

In a statement after the ruling, Google expressed satisfaction with the Court's decision.

"Since 2014, we’ve worked hard to implement the right to be forgotten in Europe, and to strike a sensible balance between people’s rights of access to information and privacy. It’s good to see that the Court agreed with our arguments ..."

