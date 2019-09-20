EU court: Google need not apply 'right to be forgotten' outside EU

The European Court of Justice (ECJ), Europe's top court, decided that the "right-to-be-forgotten" rules do not apply outside the European Union.

In accordance with Tuesday's landmark victory for the US company, Google will not be required to remove links to sensitive personal data worldwide.

The ruling comes after French privacy watchdog CNIL fined Google €100,000 ($109,790) in 2016 for declining to disclose sensitive information from internet search results internationally on the basis of what is known as the "right to be forgotten."

"Currently, there is no obligation under EU law, for a search engine operator who grants a request for de-referencing made by a data subject... to carry out such a de-referencing on all the versions of its search engine," the European Court of Justice (ECJ) said.

"However, EU law requires a search engine operator to carry out such a de-referencing on the versions of its search engine corresponding to all the (EU) member states."

More to come...

mvb/ng (Reuters, AFP)

