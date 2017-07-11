 EU court backs Amazon in tax ruling | News | DW | 12.05.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

EU court backs Amazon in tax ruling

Brussels says it will "carefully study" whether to appeal to Europe's top court after Amazon won the annulment of a 2017 back-taxes ruling.

Amazon's European headquarters in Luxemburg

Amazon has won a major court case against the European Commission

EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager said Brussels would "study carefully" Wednesday's EU General Court annulment in favor of Amazon.

The case may still end up before the bloc's highest chamber, the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

In 2017, the EU Commission ordered the US retailer to pay €250 million ($300 million) in back taxes to Luxembourg, despite Luxembourg siding with Amazon.

At that time, Vestager had argued that Amazon had profited from special low tax conditions since 2003 in Luxembourg, home to the US giant's European headquarters.

EU Antitrust Commissioner Margrethe Vestager

The European Commission may still appeal the case

General Court judges on Wednesday, however, ruled the commission had failed to prove "to the requisite legal standard that there was an undue reduction of the tax burden of a European subsidiary of the Amazon group."

The supposed advantage calculated by Brussels was "based on an analysis which is incorrect in several aspects," said the Luxembourg-based judges, referring to Amazon European Holding Technologies and Amazon EU.

Welcoming Wednesday's ruling, the Amazon group said it was "in line with our long-standing position that we followed all applicable laws and that Amazon received no special treatment."

Luxembourg's government too said Wednesday's ruling did not call into question its "commitment to transparency in tax matters."

Vestager, Wednesday, said: "We will carefully study the judgement and reflect on possible next steps."

For years, Brussels has taken aim at deals sought by individual bloc member nations to lure foreign multinationals but seen as undermining the EU's single market ethos and opportunity to gather revenues for social welfare expenditure.

Other setbacks recently for Brussels involved Starbucks  and Apple.

Last year, EU regulators also filed antitrust charges against Amazon as a large electronic commerce provider, accusing it of amassing data via its platform that gave it an unfair advantage. 

Watch video 06:48

Amazon 2020: Record revenue, zero tax

ipj/aw (AP, AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

France and Germany back US on 21% minimum corporate tax proposal

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire have been discussing Europe's future. A minimum corporate tax rate may well play a role in that.  

France passes law taxing internet giants

The French Senate endorsed the so-called GAFA act which would target Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and other major tech companies with a 3% percent tax. It's the first time a major nation has passed such a bill.  

Amazon's Jeff Bezos says he supports paying higher taxes

In a surprising turn, Amazon's founder and CEO has endorsed President Joe Biden's tax hike meant to pay for overhauling US infrastructure.  

Advertisement