  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan
Ukraine
A Lufthansa jet held up by supports at a museum
Germany propped up Lufthansa with billions of euros in aidImage: Gierth/Helga Lade Fotoagentur GmbH/picture-alliance
PoliticsGermany

EU court annuls approval of state aid for Lufthansa

2 hours ago

A European Union court has annulled Brussels' approval for German state aid granted to Lufthansa worth €6 billion during the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://p.dw.com/p/4R7gJ

The European Commission should not have approved the German government's decision to provide Lufthansa with billions of euros in state aid during the coronavirus pandemic, the EU General Court ruled on Wednesday.

Strict EU guidelines against government bailouts of companies were loosened during the pandemic and the Commission approved the €6 billion ($6.6 billion) package in June 2020.

The case against the aid was brought by Ryanair and Condor, which called the state support unfair.

In its ruling, the court said,  "The Commission committed several errors, in particular, by considering that Lufthansa was unable to obtain financing on the markets for the entirety of its needs."

The Commission also misjudged the German airline's market power at certain airports and agreed to conditions that did not ensure effective competition between airlines, the EU court found.

Lufthansa to analyze ruling

Lufthansa noted that the "stabilization measures" were "already fully terminated before today's court ruling."

This means it has already paid back the bailout money, making it unclear what effect the ruling will have.

The airline can appeal the ruling to the European Court of Justice.

More to come on this developing story

zc, sms/rc (AFP, DPA)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Read the court's ruling

curia.europa.eu
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Ukrainian soldier in a trench near the front line in Kremenna

Ukraine updates: Kyiv says counteroffensive won't end war

Conflicts35 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Sudanese refugees ride donkeys towards the boundary with Chad

How the Sudan crisis threatens the entire Sahel

How the Sudan crisis threatens the entire Sahel

Conflicts7 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a joint press conference after their meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on May 7

Common threats bring Japan, South Korea closer together

Common threats bring Japan, South Korea closer together

Conflicts19 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

A colorized black and white photo of a group of people, in Nazi uniforms and civilian clothing, standing around a bonfire.

How the Nazis burned first books, then people

How the Nazis burned first books, then people

Literature19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A man and a woman laying down flowers

Unity replacing victory: Ukraine's new holidays on May 8, 9

Unity replacing victory: Ukraine's new holidays on May 8, 9

Politics19 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Syrians stage a protest against Bashar al-Assad regime within the 10th anniversary of the Syrian Civil War in Idlib, Syria on March 15, 2021..

Syria returns to Arab League: What will it change?

Syria returns to Arab League: What will it change?

Politics17 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A file photo of the US Treasury Department building

US debt ceiling: How default could affect you

US debt ceiling: How default could affect you

Business13 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

teacher with students

Colombia – building peace in the classroom

Colombia – building peace in the classroom

ConflictsMay 8, 202302:51 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage