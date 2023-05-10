EU court annuls approval of state aid for Lufthansa

A European Union court has annulled Brussels' approval for German state aid granted to Lufthansa worth €6 billion during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The European Commission should not have approved the German government's decision to provide Lufthansa with billions of euros in state aid during the coronavirus pandemic, the EU General Court ruled on Wednesday.

Strict EU guidelines against government bailouts of companies were loosened during the pandemic and the Commission approved the €6 billion ($6.6 billion) package in June 2020.

The case against the aid was brought by Ryanair and Condor, which called the state support unfair.

In its ruling , the court said, "The Commission committed several errors, in particular, by considering that Lufthansa was unable to obtain financing on the markets for the entirety of its needs."

The Commission also misjudged the German airline's market power at certain airports and agreed to conditions that did not ensure effective competition between airlines, the EU court found.

Lufthansa can appeal the ruling to the European Court of Justice.

