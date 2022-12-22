EU corruption scandal: Lawyers seek Eva Kaili's release
1 hour ago
The embattled MEP suspected of receiving bribes from Qatar has been detained since December 9. Her lawyers asked for her release under electronic surveillance and said she had been cooperating with the Belgian probe.
https://p.dw.com/p/4LJtn
Advertisement
Eva Kaili, the detained Greek member of European Parliament (MEP) at the center of a corruption scandal, protested her innocence in a Belgian court on Thursday, her lawyer said.
Kaili's partner Francesco Giorgi, the head of an NGO allegedly used to funnel money and a former MEP-turned-lobbyist were also charged.
Belgian media reported earlier this week that Kaili had acknowledged partial guilt and allegedly admitted to having been part of a group that facilitated funneling bribes from Qatar and Morocco to MEPs .
Giorgi is said to have named former Italian MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri as being the head of the organization.
Panzeri was also arrested on December 9 and has since been in custody. Police discovered some €600,000 ($637,000) in cash in his apartment in Belgium.
Belgian police have raided several apartments and European Parliament offices as part of the probe. They seized around €1.5 million in cash.
The scandal is one of the largest in EU history. It has done incalculable damage to the bloc's reputation and invoked calls for reform in the European Parliament.
EP President condemns 'attack on democracy': Barbara Wesel reports from Strasbourg