EU considers lifting entry restrictions for vaccinated travelers

The European Commission put forward a proposal on Monday to expand the list of countries whose citizens may visit the European Union for nonessential reasons as long as they have a good COVID-19 situation or if the individuals are vaccinated.

The EU currently recommends allowing touristic and nonessential travel to its 27 member states to citizens of seven other countries. The Commission is hoping to ease restrictions for more countries.

"The Commission proposes to allow entry to the EU for non-essential reasons not only for all persons coming from countries with a good epidemiological situation but also all people who have received the last recommended dose of an EU-authorized vaccine," the EU executive body said in a statement.

Which vaccinations would be required to enter the EU?

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, wrote on Twitter that it is "time to revive [the EU] tourism industry and for cross-border friendships to rekindle — safely."

But she also said that an "emergency brake mechanism" should also be attached to any new travel proposals, for instance if new variants emerge.

While the proposal suggests initially requiring EU-approved coronavirus vaccinations, the list of accepted jabs "could be extended to vaccines having completed the WHO emergency use listening process," the European Commission statement said.

How will the EU determine which countries' citizens may travel to the bloc?

The proposal laid out in the statement included a plan "to raise, in line with the evolution of the epidemiological situation in the EU, the threshold related to the number of new COVID-19 cases used to determine a list of countries from which all travel should be permitted."

The Commission hopes that the Digital Green Certificate system to prove vaccination will enable verification of vaccination status, but until then members should "accept certificates from non-EU countries based on national law, taking into account the ability to verify the authenticity, validity and integrity of the certificate and whether it contains all relevant data."

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Czech Republic The European Union's hardest-hit country is still classified as a high-incidence area. Travel to the Czech Republic for tourism is prohibited and hotels are closed. The nighttime curfew has been lifted and stores for basic supplies are open. Cultural institutions including museums, theaters and recreational facilities remain closed. Restaurants are closed and may only serve take-out food.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Poland Travellers from non-EU countries can only enter Poland for essential travel. The borders are open to travelers from the majority of EU member states. All arrivals to Poland must self-isolate for 10 days, with some exceptions related to work or residency in Poland. Due to high rates of infections Poland remains in a strict lockdown, which began in March.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Finland A state of emergency remains in place across the country. The government has also extended the restrictions on entry into Finland until April 30. Stricter regulations for those entering Finland to take a coronavirus test at the border have also been prolonged. Bars and restaurants after being closed for over six weeks have begun to reopen but their operations continue to be restricted.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Sweden Travelers from most EU countries, and people travelling from non-EU countries who are exempted from the EU's entry ban, will have to show a negative COVID-19 test no older than 48 hours on arrival, or be turned away. These rules will apply until May 31. There is a ban on entry to Sweden from the UK, Denmark and Norway, apart from Swedish citizens and people who live or work in Sweden.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Denmark Denmark is extending the existing entry restrictions and travel ban until May 1. Only people with a valid reason and a negative coronavirus test, no more than 24 hours old, are allowed into the country. Retail outlets have reopened in Denmark. Restaurants, cafes, museums, libraries and outdoor recreational facilities like zoos are also open to visitors again, subject to conditions.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Switzerland Switzerland has prolonged internal border controls with all EU Schengen Area countries. Arrivals from "high risk" infection areas are required to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival. There's a ban on nonessential travel from the UK and South Africa. Shops, museums, and libraries reopened this month. Schools and many ski lifts are open, and restaurants and bars are allowed to serve outdoors.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Luxembourg Travelers from EU and Schengen Area countries can enter Luxembourg without the need to present a negative COVID-19 test unless they arrive by air; since January 29 a negative test must be shown at boarding. Nonessential travel from most third countries is banned. Non-essential shops are open, but bars and restaurants are closed in Luxembourg and there is a curfew from 11 p.m.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Norway Norway’s borders are closed to all but essential travel. A negative COVID-19 test result is required upon, entry while people from some countries have to take a test upon arrival. Everyone who does arrive in Norway has to register and quarantine for ten days. There are quarantine hotels at major entry points. Quarantine can be reduced to seven days subject to two negative tests after arrival.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Turkey All travelers aged 6 years and above have to show a negative PCR test result before they can enter Turkey and may be subject to health screening when they arrive. A passenger locator form has to be filled out. Until May 17 the country is in full lockdown, meaning residents have to stay indoors except for essential shopping trips and urgent medical treatment.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Croatia Croatia is following a traffic light system for travel restrictions and anybody coming from an EU country on the "green list" can enter the country without any restrictions. That's providing they show no symptoms and haven't been in close proximity to an infected person. All other travelers have to show a negative COVID-19 test no older than 48 hours on arrival. Author: Susan Bonney-Cox



Seeking to revive tourist trade

The decision to lift further restrictions for tourism and non-essential travel will be up to the member states. The proposal is expected to be discussed on Tuesday.

Travel into the EU, and between some EU members, has been subject to varying degrees of restriction throughout the pandemic.

Some EU countries such as Greece and Spain rely heavily on tourism and have seen their economies suffer as a result of travel restrictions.

ab/msh (AFP, Reuters, dpa)