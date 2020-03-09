 EU Commission aims to clamp down on waste with new law | News | DW | 11.03.2020

News

EU Commission aims to clamp down on waste with new law

The EU wants new products to be recyclable, repairable and designed to last longer, according to measures proposed by the EU's environment commissioner. The Commission dubbed their action plan "Circular Economy."

EU Flag (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/N. Economou)

The European Commission is proposing more aggressive waste reduction targets and sustainability laws, the EU's top governing body announced on Wednesday.

"The goal, in the end, is decoupling resource extraction from our economic growth," EU Commissioner of Environment, Oceans and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevicius told reporters in Brussels.

"The linear growth model of take, make, use and discard has reached its limits," the Lithuanian commissioner added.

Under the new "Circular Economy" action plan, products would be recyclable,  more durable, and easier to repair. The bloc aims to cut waste in half by 2030.

Read more: EU unveils law committing to climate neutrality by 2050

'Textile is the new plastics'

The new legislation would also ban the destruction of unsold durable goods. Another focus is the textile industry, particularly as just 1% of the material is currently recycled.

"Textile is the new plastics," Sinkevicius said.

The EU is also set to propose a new regulatory framework for batteries, gradually phasing-out non-rechargeable ones.

The measures proposed on Wednesday would need to be approved by all 27 member states and the EU Parliament before going into effect.

Watch video 01:14

EU Commission head wants Europe to achieve carbon neutrality

jsi/dj (Reuters, dpa)

