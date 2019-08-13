 EU claim new steel tariffs ″working well″ | News | DW | 14.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

EU claim new steel tariffs "working well"

The European Union has expressed its satisfaction with the 25% tariffs on steel products initially introduced last year. That increase came in response to the United States' decision to impose levies of their own.

Duisburg, Germany. ThyssenKrupp steel plant

Steel tariffs introduced by the European Union to protect domestic manufacturers against a surge in imports have "worked well," the European Commission said Wednesday.

The EU introduced 25% tariffs on 23 categories of steel products provisionally in July 2018 to offset the United States' increase in tariffs on global imports.

Read more: Are the good years over for German firms?

These measures were then introduced as a permanent feature in February 2019 to prevent "serious injury for the EU steel industry caused by increased imports and trade diversion, as a consequence of the US decision last year to impose tariffs on steel products."

A study into the EU's tit-for-tat response by the Union's executive branch, the Commission, began in May to assess progress. That research illustrated "that the measures have overall worked well during the first year of implementation," the Commission said in a press release.

Additional alterations proposed

Nevertheless, the investigating body made some further proposals as the EU look to fine tune the existing safeguards for the industry.

"The adjustments notified today to the World Trade Organization (WTO) aim however to make them more effective in full compliance with WTO rules."

"This could be achieved by (1) adjusting the functioning of the quota for some products, including hot-rolled flat steel and steel intended for the automotive sector, (2) updating the list of exclusions for developing countries on the basis of more recent imports statistics, and (3) slowing down liberalization of imports by reducing the pace of progressive increase of the import quotas from 5% to 3%."

The Commission is seeking approval from the affected WTO members, as well the EU member states, in order to implement the changes by October 2019.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

EU steels itself with new tariffs aimed at protecting domestic industry

In the wake of US tariffs on steel and aluminum, the EU has made several counter moves and has now raised tariffs of its own on steel imports which exceed quotas based on current levels. (18.07.2018)  

EU prepares tariffs on €20 billion of US goods over Airbus-Boeing row — reports

A list of retaliatory EU tariffs on US imports will reportedly be published next Wednesday. The EU accuses the US of providing illegal state aid to Boeing, and the US accuses the EU of doing the same for Airbus. (13.04.2019)  

Double whammy for EU as China slaps anti-dumping tax on stainless steel

China plans to impose an anti-dumping tax on some stainless steel imports from the European Union and three Asian countries. For the 28-nation bloc, the move is more than just a key export market for steel being at risk. (22.07.2019)  

The long road to 'greener' steel

Everyone is talking about the dangers of man-made carbon. Yet getting businesses to get it out of the environment is a Herculean task. Still new CO2 mitigating production ideas may be around the corner for steelmakers. (29.07.2019)  

Opinion: Are the good years over for German firms?

When BASF, the world's largest chemical company, drastically slashes its earnings forecast, it's an alarm signal for the German economy as a whole, say DW's Henrik Böhme. (10.07.2019)  

EU member states approve contentious copyright reform

EU member states have given final approval for copyright reforms ensuring artists and news publishers get their due in the internet era. The proposed reforms have triggered Europe-wide protests over internet freedom. (15.04.2019)  

WWW links

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Related content

Bilkombo Fahnen Kosovo und Serbien

Serbia, Kosovo urged to ease tensions by NATO countries 13.08.2019

Germany, France, Italy, Britain and the United States are seeking compromise over tensions between Serbia and Kosovo. Both are seeking EU accession.

Deutschland Symbolbild Auto-Export

US-China trade war — The unlikely European winners 13.08.2019

The imminent US tariffs on Chinese goods are expected to throw up some unexpected winners in Europe, a study shows. The gains for the European countries are only likely to increase if China chooses to retaliate.

Südkorea Seoul | TV-Berichterstattung zu Nordkoreas Raketenprogramm

North Korea fires ballistic missiles into sea 09.08.2019

North Korea has test-fired its fifth missile in less than two weeks. The launch came a day after US President Donald Trump said he had received a beautiful letter from Kim Jong Un apologizing for previous tests.

Advertisement