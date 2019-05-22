 EU citizens denied vote to sue UK government | News | DW | 26.05.2019

News

EU citizens denied vote to sue UK government

A crowdfunding campaign to sue the British government over the denial of votes to UK-based European nationals has hit its initial target. Hundreds registered complaints after their names were crossed off voter lists.

People gather with EU and Union Flags (Getty Images/AFP/D. Leal livas)

The British government is facing a potential legal challenge over the denial of votes to EU citizens, after many claimed to have been turned away from polling stations by officials.

A crowdfunding campaign launched on Saturday quickly reached the minimum target of £20,000 (€22,700/$25,400) required to open an investigation into possible legal action.

Hundreds — if not thousands — of non-British EU citizens were turned away from polling stations on Thursday after being told they were not registered to vote in the United Kingdom for the election of the European Parliament.

Read more: Opinion — The EU's future and the European Parliament vote

Many said they had been removed from eligible voter lists because officials had failed to process necessary forms — not needed in other EU countries — in time.  Some British voters living abroad also said they were denied their vote because postal ballot papers arrived too late.

Watch video 03:56

Who are the far-right populists looking to disrupt the EU?

Preliminary investigation 

The crowdfunding effort was organized by the 3million group, which represents British-based EU citizens, and Britain in Europe which lobbies for UK expats overseas. 

"A massive thank you for your generosity," said a statement on the crowdfunding page. "We have hit the £20,000 target in just a few hours, which is incredible. We are sure those who had their vote denied this week will really appreciate your support."

Read more: Theresa May becomes UK's latest Brexit political casualty

Joint organizers Nicolas Hatton and Jane Golding asked for no more donations to be made until the case was confirmed to go ahead. 

"This will depend on the work by our legal team in the next two weeks, as they investigate which legal angle is more likely to be successful," the pair said.

  • Participants at the One Europe for All demonstration in Berlin (Getty images/AFP/O. Messinger)

    Europe is for Everyone: Proud Europeans rally head of EU vote

    One Europe for Everyone

    Under the nationwide motto "One Europe for Everyone," people in Berlin marched against nationalism on Sunday. Berlin, which will be the biggest city in the EU after Brexit, is home to large populations of foreign-born individuals. Many come from other EU members, primarily Poland, Italy, France, and Croatia.

  • A participant dressed in a bear suit at the One Europe for Everyone march in Berlin (Getty images/AFP/O. Messinger)

    Europe is for Everyone: Proud Europeans rally head of EU vote

    Thousands in the streets

    Some 3,000 participants had signed up for the Berlin march before it began Sunday morning. Germany elects 96 parliamentarians to send to the European Parliament, the most of any single country in the 751-seat body.

  • A participant in the One Europe for Everyone demonstration surrounded by blue EU flags in Frankfurt a. M. (Getty Images/T. Lohnes)

    Europe is for Everyone: Proud Europeans rally head of EU vote

    Frankfurt for Europe

    Thousands also came out to support the European Union at the seat of the European Central Bank, Frankfurt. Different groups such as environmentalists, political parties, church organizations and women's rights activists took part in the march.

  • People marching near the Cologne Cathedral (DW/R.Staudenmaier)

    Europe is for Everyone: Proud Europeans rally head of EU vote

    45,000 strong in Cologne

    Organizers said some 45,000 participants had joined the One Europe for Everyone march in Cologne. Participants included prominent Social Democrat (SPD) politicians like party leader Andrea Nahles and German Justice Minister Katarina Barley.

  • Marchers in Cologne holding signs and flags (Reuters/T. Schmuelgen)

    Europe is for Everyone: Proud Europeans rally head of EU vote

    Rescue Europe

    "Rescue the European peace project," read several signs at the Cologne rally. Many Europeans are worried that nationalist parties like the far-right Alternative for Germany will use electoral success to promote an anti-Europe agenda like the one Brexit supporters spread in the UK.

  • Demonstrators at a rally in Vienna (picture-alliance/PA/picturedesk/H. P. Oczeret)

    Europe is for Everyone: Proud Europeans rally head of EU vote

    'Strache, you neo-Nazi'

    Thousands of demonstrators in Vienna marched for Europe the day after former-Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache, of the far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ) resigned in a corruption scandal. The FPÖ, founded by ex-Nazis in 1956, had been in Austria's ruling coalition since October 2017.

  • An Austrian rally participant holds a sign that says Dude, racism is stupid (Reuters/L. Niesner)

    Europe is for Everyone: Proud Europeans rally head of EU vote

    Austrians against racism

    One of the main criticism against the coalition government of the FPÖ and the center-right Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) was a number of measures aimed at curbing non-European immigration. The government also cozied up to numerous far-right parties across Europe, including Fidesz in Hungary and the League in Italy.

  • People on the streets of Warsaw to show support for the EU (Getty Images/AFP/J. Skarzynski)

    Europe is for Everyone: Proud Europeans rally head of EU vote

    Poland in Europe

    Rallies also took place in other EU member states such as Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and here in Warsaw. In Poland, where a right-wing nationalist party is in power, and is currently in a legal battle with the European Union over controversial judicial reforms.

  • Donald Tusk waves to demonstrators at the Warsaw pro-EU rally

    Europe is for Everyone: Proud Europeans rally head of EU vote

    From EU president to Polish president?

    Current EU Council President Donald Tusk joined the march in his native Poland. A former Polish prime minister, Tusk will end his term as council president in December and is expected to run for the Polish presidency in 2020. Current polls have him and current President Andrzej Duda in a dead heat.


Funds for individual cases

If successful, the organizers hope to raise £100,000 to explore cases on behalf of individuals "to seek compensation for unequal treatment, emotional distress and out-of-pocket expenses."

The UK, which had been due to leave the EU on March 29, was not expected to participate in the election. But the rejection of outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May's withdrawal agreement by Parliament meant the country's planned exit from the European Union didn't go ahead as planned.

The UK Electoral Commission said the "very short notice from the government of the UK's participation in these elections impacted on the time available for awareness of this process amongst citizens, and for citizens to complete the process."

Britain's two main Conservatives and Labour parties, were expected to face heavy losses in the EU elections, which were held on Thursday in both the UK and the Netherlands.  

UK election results are to be announced on Sunday, after all other EU countries have finished voting.

