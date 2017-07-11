EU-China summit underway with crisis and conflict on the table

Top diplomats from the EU are meeting via videoconference Friday with China's leaders to discuss urgent matters including the war in Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

In the first session of the day, the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and the EU's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell spoke with Li Keqiang, premier of China's state council.

Later in the afternoon, a session with Chinese president Xi Jinping is scheduled.

What will the summit focus on?

The EU said talks would focus on Russia's invasion of Ukraine as well as efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change. China just placed Shanghai under lockdown out of coronavirus concerns.

China provides political backing to Moscow and its perception that the US, European allies, and NATO are responsible for the war Russia is waging in Ukraine. The EU strongly disagrees with this assessment and hopes to use its influence and economic levers to sway China to change course.

Daniela Schwarzer, the executive director of the Open Society Foundations in Europe and Eurasia, told DW that could reverberate in many ways.

"If China gets involved in this war, there will be a totally new debate and that is on sanctioning China, which will be very costly for Europe," Schwarzer said, adding, "The EU needs China in several ways."

Investments and trade form the economic component but bigger global challenges, such as climate change, require US and Chinese cooperation, she said.

What is the state of EU-China relations?

At present, relations between the EU and China are most tense. Last year, Beijing imposed retaliatory sanctions against EU lawmakers who were outspoken on issues China considers sensitive.

Europeans have criticized the persecution of China's Uyghur minority and Tibetans. In Germany, companies such as Volkswagen hope to become less dependent on Chinese imports.

Another issue is the repression of a democratic movement in Hong Kong and efforts to subvert the longstanding policy of one country, two systems into a more Beijing-modeled one.

Pressure against Taiwan, which China views as a rebellious island belonging to it, is also a point of major contention. EU member state Lithuania's support for Taiwan has been met with a block on Lithuanian goods and parts in Chinese ports, also raising the EU's ire.

