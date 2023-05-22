  1. Skip to content
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (2nd from L) and European Council President Charles Michel (2nd from R) visit the National Cemetery in Seoul
Ahead of the talks, von der Leyen (2nd from left) and Michel (2nd from right) visited the National Cemetery in SeoulImage: Yonhap/picture alliance
PoliticsSouth Korea

EU chiefs visit South Korea for talks with Yoon

38 minutes ago

EU leaders Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen are discussing economic cooperation with the South Korean president in Seoul. Their talks are also expected to focus on North Korea and the war in Ukraine.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Re9g

European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are meeting South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday during a summit in Seoul.

The EU and South Korea mark 60 years of diplomatic relations this year.

The meeting comes after Michel, von der Leyen and Yoon attended the G7 summit in Japan

What is on the agenda?

The talks are set to focus on trade agreements, North Korea's banned weapons programs and Russia's war in Ukraine.

Seoul has sent humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and sold tanks to Kyiv ally Poland. However, South Korea has not provided weapons to Ukraine due to its policy of not sending arms to active conflict zones.

Ukraine secures military aid, including fighter jets, at G7

"The EU and South Korea are expected to express their strong joint support for upholding the rules-based international order," the European Council said in a statement.

Von der Leyen wrote on Twitter: "Today's world calls for us to further strengthen our special bond. We will be deepening our cooperation in strategic areas — clean energy, research, digital." 

Yoon's office said the visit by EU leaders would be an "opportunity to strengthen practical cooperation in the fields of economy, health, science and technology and deepen cooperation on regional and global issues."

Ahead of the talks, Michel visited the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) dividing the Korean peninsula. 

Germany, South Korea pledge more cooperation

On Sunday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also met with Yoon in South Korea after the G7 leaders summit in Japan.

Scholz and Yoon agreed to boost defense cooperation, building stable industrial supply chains and addressing the challenges posed by nuclear-armed North Korea.

The trip marked the first visit by a German chancellor to Seoul in three decades.

German Chancellor Scholz visits South Korea

fb/nm (AFP, dpa)

Wagner group found Yevgeny Prigozhin standing next to his fighters in Bakhmut, Ukraine on May 20, 2023

Ukraine updates: Wagner to leave Bakhmut by June 1

Conflicts4 minutes ago
