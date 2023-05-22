EU chiefs visit South Korea for talks with Yoon

EU leaders Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen are discussing economic cooperation with the South Korean president in Seoul. Their talks are also expected to focus on North Korea and the war in Ukraine.
https://p.dw.com/p/4Re9g
Advertisement
European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are meeting South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday during a summit in Seoul.
The EU and South Korea mark 60 years of diplomatic relations this year.
Seoul has sent humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and sold tanks to Kyiv ally Poland. However, South Korea has not provided weapons to Ukraine due to its policy of not sending arms to active conflict zones.
Ukraine secures military aid, including fighter jets, at G7
"The EU and South Korea are expected to express their strong joint support for upholding the rules-based international order," the European Council said in a statement.
Von der Leyen wrote on Twitter: "Today's world calls for us to further strengthen our special bond. We will be deepening our cooperation in strategic areas — clean energy, research, digital."
Yoon's office said the visit by EU leaders would be an "opportunity to strengthen practical cooperation in the fields of economy, health, science and technology and deepen cooperation on regional and global issues."
Ahead of the talks, Michel visited the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) dividing the Korean peninsula.