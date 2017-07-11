EU chief demands 'plausible' answers from AstraZeneca

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday said Brussels wanted a "plausible explanation" from AstraZeneca about an expected delay to deliveries of its vaccine.

Von der Leyen stressed that the bloc's contract with the British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant for its COVID-19 vaccine contained binding orders.

The EU chief said it was up to the company to determine how the jab, developed by Oxford University, would be delivered. However, she told German public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk said she wanted transparency and reassurance about when they would arrive.

What is the dispute between the EU and AstraZeneca?

The Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency is on Friday due to announce its decision on approval of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus shot.

On Wednesday, the EU aired its frustrations with AstraZeneca, suggesting the pharmaceutical giant was reneging on its agreement.

Germany's vaccination process was dealt a blow last week when AstraZeneca slashed its expected initial deliveries of doses to EU countries by around 60%.

In a fresh twist, Germany's country's vaccine commission on Thursday said it could not recommend the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine for over-65s.

Germany under pressure over vaccine rollout

Germany admitted this week that it faces a shortfall of vaccines that could continue until April.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said there would be a meeting on Monday between Chancellor Angela Merkel, the nation's 16 state premiers, and senior figures within the pharmaceutical industry.

Spahn had called for such a summit because the government is "working on the assumption of at least 10 more "hard" weeksdue to the vaccine shortage," he wrote on Twitter.