EU charges Amazon with breaking competition law

EU regulators filed anti-trust charges against Amazon and opened a probe into its e-commerce business practices. US e-commerce giant is accused of using data to gain an unfair advantage over sellers using its platform.
The European Commission charged Amazon with breaking antitrust rules on Tuesday, in a major blow to the US retail giant.
After launching an investigation into the company in July, the EU released its initial results of the probe on Tuesday, saying it alerted Amazon of its findings.
Read more: EU calls for greater regulation of US tech companies
Margrethe Vestager, European Commission Vice President and bloc's Competition Commissioner, said an initial probe into the company's practices uncovered violations in Germany and France.
Amazon "may have used sensitive data [on a] big scale to compete against smaller retailers," she wrote on Twitter, adding that it was now up to the company to respond.
Vestager also said the company's strategy "marginalizes third-party sellers."
"We must ensure that dual role platforms with market power, such as Amazon, do not distort competition."
This is a breaking news story and will be updated...
rs/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)
Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon were accused of acting like "monopolies," in a report by the House Judiciary Committee. The Democrat-led panel urged for new rules to rein in and break up the tech giants.