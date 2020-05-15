 EU car sales sink to record-low levels | News | DW | 19.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

EU car sales sink to record-low levels

EU automotive sales plummeted 76% in April. In Spain and Italy, that number was closer to 97%. German carmakers have been calling on the state to offer large financial incentives for car buyers.

Audi dealership in Berlin

Car sales in Europe have taken a historically steep nosedive, according to numbers published by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) on Tuesday.

About 270,000 cars were sold across the bloc in the month of April, compared to 1.14 million in the same month the year before — a drop-off of over 76%.

"The first full month with COVID-19 restrictions in place resulted in the strongest monthly drop in car demand since records began," the Brussels-based ACEA said.

Read more: Coronavirus compounds problems for German carmakers

Sales were already down in January and February, the group reported, and then dropped by 55% in March as coronavirus-related lockdowns began being implemented across the continent.

The April numbers fell by a staggering 97% in hard-hit Italy and Spain. In France, sales were down by 88%.

Germany's Volkswagen Group, which also owns Audi, Porsche, and Skoda, amongst other brands, said their sales in Europe fell by 61% in April. At the same time, its market share rose to 28.8% from 24.9% a year earlier. Munich-based BMW's market share also rose year-on-year, from 5.9% to 8.7%.

The auto industry is a key sector in the German economy, employing over 850,000 people and accounting for a significant portion of the country's GDP. In a bid to rescue plummeting auto sales, car dealerships were among the first businesses allowed to reopen towards the end of April when the German government announced its slow relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

German carmakers have been calling on the state to help boost sales amid the pandemic. Most notably, carmakers want the government to offer large financial incentives for car buyers. However, the government refused to provide a definite answer.

Read more: Merkel, car industry heads hold coronavirus video conference

es/aw (AFP, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

China coronavirus adds to German automakers' woes

The virus threatens to halve February car sales in China, the largest market for Volkswagen, BMW and Mercedes. It's the latest setback for Germany's struggling auto industry, already reeling from waning global demand. (14.02.2020)  

Coronavirus keeps VW's China factories shut

The German carmaker, which was expected to resume production on Monday, has cited supply-chain and logistical issues. The virus threatens to halve February car sales in China, the largest market for VW, BMW and Daimler. (17.02.2020)  

Related content

Italien Höhleneingang vor Mittelmeer

Which European Union countries are open for summer tourism? 15.05.2020

Each member state is approaching the end of its coronavirus lockdown and border closures a bit differently. DW looks at how some European countries are facing the decision to reopen their borders.

Deutschland Artbeitnehmerfreizügigkeit in der EU

Ukrainian workers struggle to reach the EU amid coronavirus restrictions 16.05.2020

While EU countries negotiate with Ukraine about special flights for seasonal workers, some people are coming to the bloc on their own, despite coronavirus restrictions. But they face many obstacles on the way.

Belgien Awans | Ronald J. Gidwitz, US-Botschafter

US appoints Ronald Gidwitz as new ambassador to the European Union 05.05.2020

Ronald Gidwitz has become acting US ambassador to the EU, replacing Gordon Sondland who was sacked for testifying against President Donald Trump. Gidwitz also retains his current role as US envoy to Belgium.

Advertisement