 EU calls for greater regulation of US tech companies | News | DW | 07.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

EU calls for greater regulation of US tech companies

The need in Europe for tighter rules on US internet giants has become "urgent," says its anti-monopolies chief Margethe Vestager. Brussels is seeking submissions by September on its planned 'Digital Services Act.'

European Commissioner Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager

The rush for US internet services during the coronavirus crisis showed the "urgent" need for the European Union to proceed with its planned Digital Services Act, Margrethe Vestager told the German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

The competitions commissioner at the European Commission said Europe was determined to avert repeats of "monopoly-like situations" involving the likes of Amazon, Google and Facebook.

"In the past few weeks we have all been fascinated by what is possible digitally. But the coronavirus showed how dependent we are on US corporations, and that was a wake-up call," said Vestager.

Last week, Brussels began seeking public feedback before it unveils draft law to be known as its Digital Services Act. September 8 is the deadline for submissions.

Big tech lobbyists have already begun to challenge its central premise to "gatekeep" for example, hate-speech, telling Brussels to stick to its existing competition law.

'Modern rulebook'

Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton, last Tuesday, said a "modern rulebook" stipulating "greater responsibility" was needed because online platforms had assumed "a central role in our life, our economy and out democracy."

Vestager on Sunday said the EU's societal concept differed "in part markedly" from how the internet was handled in the United States and China.

"In the future, digital organizations must take responsibility for their offerings", said Vestager, adding that the internet must be "European regulated," with what she termed "instruments" to prevent a single firm in control of the market.

"We want competition, but we want democracy, and we reject the negative consequences of an unregulated capitalism," she said.

The EU's planned Digital Services bill — to be unveiled in detail by December — would require ratification by the 27 EU member states and in the European Parliament where MEPs have already drawn up three versions of their own.

Read more: European Union unveils plans to regulate AI

Conflict in US

And, the initiative coincides with tech giants, such as Twitter and Facebook, in loggerheads with US President Donald Trump over his long controversial postings.

Last month, he threatened to revoke a liability shield for digital platforms contained in Section 230 of the USA's Communications Decency Act.

Contrary to liabilities borne by publishers, Section 230 states: "No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider."

Last week, Vestager said: "Giant platforms, they are different. They are not what we thought 20 years ago: Just a completely neutral channel for what users put out there."

The last skirmish between big tech and the EU was during Europe's bid 2019 to reform copyright that prompted intense international lobbying in Brussels.

In 2018, the EU adopted its General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to give individuals within Europe, now post-Brexit a 446-million bloc, more control over their digital privacy and internet settings, such as electronic "cookies."

ipj/aw (AFP, Reuters)

Watch video 03:06

DW Vestager: A commission of new beginnings in a more assertive Europe

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Alphabet's Google puts up fight against EU fine

Silicon Valley giant Google is appealing a multibillion-euro fine that was slapped on it by EU antitrust regulators. The tech giant describes the penalty as "ill-founded and unfair." (12.02.2020)  

Twitter, Facebook remove Donald Trump tributes to George Floyd

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram have all taken down a video tribute to George Floyd posted by the US president's campaign team. The clip was removed for infringing the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. (06.06.2020)  

Demonstrators get creative during coronavirus pandemic

Political protest is proving challenging during the coronavirus pandemic, but activists against racism and the climate crisis are coming up with creative solutions. (06.06.2020)  

Related content

COVID-19 El Salvador Schulunterricht wird während Lockdowns digital

What's the harm in Zoom schooling or contact tracing? 26.05.2020

The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated digitalization at schools, in health care and other social interaction. Some say the rapid change was unimaginable just a few years ago. Is it a threat to our online privacy?

Symbolfoto Corona-App

In U-turn, Germany backs Google and Apple on virus app 26.04.2020

The government has ditched a German-led alternative after pressure over privacy concerns. Berlin says it now favors an app backed by US tech giants that stores data on users' phones rather than a central database.

Schweiz Genf WHO Treffen | Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

WHO Director Tedros Adhanom to address tech conference on coronavirus pandemic 20.05.2020

The WHO director will speak for the first time outside official WHO press conferences since the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic. Technological solutions have been floated as one way to stop a second wave.

Advertisement