 EU border agency: Spike in migrant arrivals from Turkey | News | DW | 17.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

EU border agency: Spike in migrant arrivals from Turkey

Frontex registered a 46% increase in migrants arriving from Turkey in 2019, despite a deal with the EU to curb migrant influx into the bloc. The agency is also planning a massive new dedicated border force.

Die Lage der Flüchtlinge auf Lesbos (DW/D. Tosidis)

Figures from the European Union's coast guard and border patrol agency Frontex released on Friday showed that although migrant arrivals decreased overall in 2019, there was a major increase in arrivals through Turkey.

"This was mainly due to the situation in Syria, but also instability in Afghanistan, and changing policies towards Afghan nationals by Iranian and Pakistani authorities,'' Frontex chief Fabrice Leggeri told reporters.

In 2016, the EU and Turkey agreed to a deal in which Ankara received funds from the bloc in exchange for efforts to stop refugees from attempting to cross to Greece in small, often makeshift boats.

However, in 2019, there was a 46% increase in arrivals to the EU through Turkey, a total of 82,000 people.

Despite this, Leggeri did not place blame on the Turkish coast guard, saying it was "working well" to stop people from trying to leave.

The Frontex report also highlighted that the number of refugee arrivals had hit its lowest level since 2013, two years before the crisis that caught many European governments off guard. Indeed, the number of new migrants has dropped 92% since 2015, the agency noted.

Watch video 26:06

Focus on Europe Special: Europe's borders

Fewer Mediterranean crossings, more deportations

One reason for the drop was that increased surveillance activity on the Mediterranean had led to a steep decline in groups of refugees taking the often deadly route to Italy or Spain via northern Africa.

Frontex's figures, part of the agency's 2019 annual report, also marked a major upswing in deportations and voluntary returns. A record 15,850 people — mostly departing Germany, Italy, France and Belgium — used Frontex's return operations, many of which are arranged on commercial airlines.

Frontex also massively increased its own ranks in 2019, announcing that it had 7,500 applicants for border guards over just the last three months of the year. In total, it expects to build a force of about 10,000 over the next several years.

The amount of money needed to meet all of the agency's goals, however, has been a sticking point at recent EU budget talks.

Many member states have expressed their consternation at the €84 billion ($93 billion)  bill they are being asked to cover over the next seven years in the wake of Britain's exit from the bloc.

es/stb (AP, AFP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Illegal migration into EU hits 5-year low: Frontex

Populist anti-immigration parties have gained strength in many European countries following a massive influx of migration into the EU. The bloc's border agency says illegal arrivals in 2018 fell to around 150,000 people. (04.01.2019)  

Building walls to keep climate refugees out

As the planet heats up, homes are becoming uninhabitable and people are on the move. The countries most responsible for climate change are fortifying their borders to keep them out. (11.04.2019)  

Refugees face violence, abuse on Europe's new Balkan route

It has become increasingly difficult for refugees to make their way from Greece to Central Europe. But in the face of police violence and the risk of arrest, thousands still embark on the dangerous journey. (15.04.2019)  

EU's Frontex border force deploys teams to Albania to halt migrants

The EU's border protection agency has deployed teams to Albania to support police there in stopping illegal immigration. This is Frontex's first mission outside EU territory, with Brussels dubbing it a "game changer." (22.05.2019)  

EU establishes first permanent border security corps

The European Union has adopted regulations that establish its first permanent, stand-alone border security force. The move will increase the bloc's current security forces nearly tenfold. (09.11.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Focus on Europe Special: Europe's borders  

Related content

Symbolbild EU Fahne anzünden

German lawmakers push to ban flag burning 15.01.2020

German lawmakers inched closer to banning the public burning of flags of foreign countries and the EU. The idea for the bill dates back to 2017, when Israeli flags were burned at a protest in Berlin.

Konflikt in Libyen | Kämpfe

EU urges ceasefire in Libya, condemns Turkey over troops 08.01.2020

EU leaders called for emergency talks in Brussels to seek a ceasefire in the oil-rich North African nation. Britain, France, Germany and Italy have appealed to Turkey's president not to interfere in the Libyan conflict.

Deutschland Kinder mit Migrationshintergrund auf einem Schulhof

Around 7% of children in the EU live in different country to their nationality 14.01.2020

EU figures estimate that 6.9 million children in Europe reside in a country different from the one on their passport. Around two-thirds of these hail from outside the bloc. The figures are rising, albeit not that fast.

Advertisement