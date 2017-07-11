 EU blocks merger of Daewoo and Hyundai | News | DW | 13.01.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

EU blocks merger of Daewoo and Hyundai

The EU blocked the mega-merger of the two shipbuilding giants. Chief among concerns of the EU is that any such merger could restrict the supply of large liquified natural gas tankers.

An LNG Carrier waiting for a delivery vessel at Daewoo Shipbuilding Marine Engineering in Geoje, South Korea

Hyundai's bid to take over Daewoo's shipbuilding unit was blocked by the EU

The European Union on Thursday blocked the merger of South Korean shipbuilding giants Daewoo and Hyundai over concerns about restricting supplies of large liquified natural gas (LNG) carriers.

The 27-nation bloc saw a potential security threat in restricting manufacturers.

What has the EU said?

EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said, "We prohibited the merger."

The EU said in a statement, Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings' bid to take over rival Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering "would have created a dominant position by the new merged company and reduced competition in the worldwide market for LNG carriers."

Why has the EU blocked the merger?

European customers comprise roughly half the orders for LNG vessels in what is a $45 billion market.

Due to the complexity of shipbuilding, it is a difficult field to enter as an upstart.

Thursday's decision is only the tenth merger the EU has moved to block in the last decade among 3,000 such approval requests.

EU rules permit it to block mergers beyond the bloc's borders if a merger would affect the EU's economy.

ar/sms (AFP, AP)

Advertisement