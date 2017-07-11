EU blocks export of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to Australia

The European Commission and Italy have blocked a shipment of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine destined for Australia after the pharmaceutical company did not fulfil its European Union contract commitments, sources said on Thursday.

The sources said AstraZeneca had reportedly requested authorization from the Italian government to export some 250,000 doses from its Anagni plant, close to Rome. Italy reportedly refused and the European Commission backed its decision.

According to the Associated Press, an EU official, who asked to remain anonymous, confirmed the report on the vaccine block that first appeared in the Financial Times

The decision marks the first time that the EU used its COVID-19 vaccine export ban.

The bloc had issued an export control system a month ago amid shortages of vaccine doses in the early stages of its inoculation campaign which started in late December.

The EU hopes the mechanism will ensure drug manufacturers respect their contractual obligations to the bloc before commercial exports can be approved.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as developments unfold

mvb/nm (dpa, Reuters)