EU approves Ukraine and Moldova accession talks

12/14/2023 December 14, 2023 Has Orban softened tone on finances for Ukraine?

DW Brussels Bureau Chief Alexandra von Nahmen says there appears to be a softening of stance by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban — at least on the subject of financial aid for Ukraine.

Having said he would veto both long-term aid as part of the EU budget and the opening of accession talks for Kyiv, Orban is alone among all the other 26 EU leaders who would like to approve both.

"When he arrived here in Brussels, he seemed to be very eager and determined to shrug off all the criticism that Hungary is facing over its blockade but, with Viktor Orban, you need really to listen exactly to what he had to say," von Nahmen said.

"Our impression here was that he has sort of softened his tone when it comes to financial support for Ukraine," she added.

As the talks opened, Orban said short-term help was already assured and that there was no hurry to discuss longer-term financial aid to help Ukraine keep its state structures functioning.

He has also said this long-term aid should not be part of any EU budget, but should exist outside of it.

That, von Nahmen said, opened doors to a potential creative solution on the funding issue.

When it came to Ukraine's accession talks, von Nahmen said Orban's position had not changed.

"This is a different matter and much, much more difficult. It seems that Hungary is not ready and willing to open accession talks with Ukraine," von Nahmen said.

"We've been speaking with a lot of experts," she added. "Nobody here really sees a chance how to convince Viktor Orban, but we will see."