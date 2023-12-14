EU approves Ukraine and Moldova accession talks

EU approves Ukraine and Moldova accession talksPublished December 14, 2023last updated December 14, 2023
- EU leaders are meeting for the last European Union summit of the year
- The Council agreed to open membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova, despite Hungary's earlier veto threat
- The bloc also granted candidate status to Georgia
- The leaders agreed on a 12th round of sanctions against Russia
Also on the agenda: EU enlargement; the bloc's budget; migration and the Middle East
EU summit agrees on 12th round of sanctions on Russia
European Union leaders said the bloc had agreed on a 12th round of sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine. The sanctions target diamond exports and better enforcing an oil price cap.
A statement from a summit in Brussels said the 27 leaders "welcomed" the adoption of the new sanctions against Moscow. It also mentioned "the prevention of their circumvention, especially for high-risk goods, in close cooperation with partners and allies."
EU leaders also called for decisive progress on how extraordinary revenues held by private entities stemming directly from Russia’s frozen assets could be used to support Ukraine and its recovery and reconstruction.
The EU has also reiterated its urgent call on Russia and Belarus to return to Ukraine "all unlawfully deported and transferred Ukrainian children and other civilians."
EU Michel calls Zelenskyy, Sandu and Garibashvili
European Council President Charles Michel said he spoke with Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia's leaders to congratulate them on "the historic turn their countries are taking."
EU leaders struck a deal to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova and grant candidate status to Georgia.
"Your future lies within our EU family," Michel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
EU leaders hail 'historic' membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova
A number of other European Union leaders have joined the chorus welcoming the start of EU accession talks for Ukraine and Moldova.
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said the vote was a proud moment for Ukraine, Moldova and Europe.
"We kept our promises. We made history. Now we will write the future together," she said.
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said the "historic" decision was achieved "against all odds."
She said that "Ukraine and Moldova have done their homework and are ready to take next steps towards joining our European family."
Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda called the move "a victory of all Europe" and Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said it was a "clear signal" that their future is in their EU.
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said that because Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban left the room instead of blocking the decision, the outcome was "certainly quicker than any of us expected."
"In fairness to Prime Minister Orban, he made his case, made it very strongly. He disagrees with this decision and he's not changing his opinion in that sense, but essentially decided not to use the veto power," Varadkar said.
"I have to say, I respect the fact that he didn't do that, because it would have put us in a very difficult position as a European Union," the Irish leader added.
Meanwhile, Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo instead suggested that Orban "didn't use his veto because he realized that it would be indefensible."
Germany's Scholz reportedly proposed for Orban to leave the room during vote: DW sources
The idea for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to leave the room when other EU leaders voted to open membership talks with Ukraine was proposed by Germany's Olaf Scholz, sources have told DW's team in Brussels.
DW's Jack Parrock said there had been a "crazy few hours" at the final EU summit of the year because Orban had threatened to veto any support for Kyiv.
"The idea for him to leave the room was actually an initiative by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz," said Parrock.
"It is possible to overcome unanimity by one leader leaving the room, and essentially what they call it is a 'constructive abstention'."
"They're not in the room, the other leaders can move forward, and that means they can open the accession talks with Ukraine."
Georgian president calls EU integration 'an irreversible prospect'
Georgia's President Salome Zourabichvili has hailed the decision by the European Union to officially grant her country candidate status.
This is the last step before membership talks can begin.
"Today signifies a monumental milestone for Georgia and our European family!" she said on social media.
"The unwavering will of the Georgian people has spoken, leading to the well-deserved attainment of candidate status."
She added: "Georgia's reunification with its European family is an irreversible prospect!"
Von der Leyen says EU lived up to its promises
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called Thursday's decision "a day that will remain engraved in the history of our union."
"Leaders have decided to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova and to grant candidate status to Georgia," she said on social media.
Von der Leyen said she was "proud that we have lived up to our promises and delighted for our partners," referring to Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia.
Scholz: Ukraine and Moldova 'belong to the European family'
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has welcomed the decision to start EU membership negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova.
Scholz called the move "a strong sign of support."
"It's clear: these countries belong to the European family," he added.
Orban not in room for vote to open membership talks with Ukraine
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Hungary did not wish to participate in the European Union's "bad decision" to open accession talks with Ukraine.
"On the other hand, 26 other countries insisted that this decision be taken. Therefore, Hungary has decided that if the 26 decide to do so, they should go their own way," he said in a video posted to social media after the announcement.
He called their decision "irrational" because "Ukraine is not prepared to start negotiations on EU membership."
Orban had previously threatened to veto such a move.
DW has had it confirmed from three different sources that Orban was not in the room when the decision was made but was aware of how other leaders would vote.
Moldova's Sandu welcomes 'Europe's warm embrace'
Moldovan President Maia Sandu said her country is ready to rise to the challenge of joining the European Union, shortly after the bloc officially opened membership talks with Chisinau.
"Moldova turns a new page today with the EU's go-ahead for accession talks. We're feeling Europe’s warm embrace today Thank you for your support and faith in our journey," she said on social media.
"We’re committed to the hard work needed to become an EU member. Moldova is ready to rise to the challenge."
Zelenskyy hails victory for Ukraine and 'all of Europe'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has welcomed the opening of EU accession negotiations with Ukraine as a victory for the whole continent.
"This is a victory for Ukraine. A victory for all of Europe. A victory that motivates, inspires, and strengthens," Zelenskyy said on social media immediately after the announcement.
"I thank everyone who worked for this to happen and everyone who helped," he said in a subsequent tweet. "I congratulate every Ukrainian on this day."
The Ukrainian president also congratulated Maia Sandu, his counterpart in Moldova, which will also enter membership talks with the EU.
"History is made by those who don’t get tired of fighting for freedom," Zelenskyy said.
EU opens accession talks with Ukraine, Moldova
The European Union has agreed to open membership talks with Ukraine and Moldova.
"A clear signal of hope for their people and for our continent," European Council President Charles Michel said on social media.
The bloc also agreed to officially grant candidate status to Georgia, which is the final stage before membership talks can begin.
"And the EU will open negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina once the necessary degree of compliance with the membership criteria is reached," Michel added, indicating that a decision could be made by March next year.
WATCH: Will Hungary hold up the EU's support for Ukraine?
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban insisted on Thursday that the European Union should not start membership talks with Ukraine, a lone hold-out at an EU summit that comes at a critical time for Kyiv in its war against Russia.
In pictures: EU leaders gather in Brussels
Has Orban softened tone on finances for Ukraine?
DW Brussels Bureau Chief Alexandra von Nahmen says there appears to be a softening of stance by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban — at least on the subject of financial aid for Ukraine.
Having said he would veto both long-term aid as part of the EU budget and the opening of accession talks for Kyiv, Orban is alone among all the other 26 EU leaders who would like to approve both.
"When he arrived here in Brussels, he seemed to be very eager and determined to shrug off all the criticism that Hungary is facing over its blockade but, with Viktor Orban, you need really to listen exactly to what he had to say," von Nahmen said.
"Our impression here was that he has sort of softened his tone when it comes to financial support for Ukraine," she added.
As the talks opened, Orban said short-term help was already assured and that there was no hurry to discuss longer-term financial aid to help Ukraine keep its state structures functioning.
He has also said this long-term aid should not be part of any EU budget, but should exist outside of it.
That, von Nahmen said, opened doors to a potential creative solution on the funding issue.
When it came to Ukraine's accession talks, von Nahmen said Orban's position had not changed.
"This is a different matter and much, much more difficult. It seems that Hungary is not ready and willing to open accession talks with Ukraine," von Nahmen said.
"We've been speaking with a lot of experts," she added. "Nobody here really sees a chance how to convince Viktor Orban, but we will see."
Zelenskyy warns against allowing Putin 'satisfied smile'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned European leaders that Russian President Vladimir Putin will be looking to exploit any failure to agree on launching his country's EU membership talks.
He warned that not opening talks would result in a "satisfied smile" for Putin.
"People in Europe won't see any benefit if Moscow receives a pass from Brussels in the form of negativity towards Ukraine," Zelenskyy told the EU summit by videolink.
"Putin will surely use this against you personally, and against all of Europ."
He added: "I ask you one thing today do not betray the people and their faith in Europe."