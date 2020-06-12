EU and UK leaders rule out transition period extension

Britain and the European Union agreed on Monday to intensify talks over the coming weeks in order to reach a trade deal by the end of the year.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday held a video conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council chief Charles Michel in a bid to breathe fresh life into stalled talks on future EU-UK relations.

A current temporary deal is set to expire on January 1 next year. London had already ruled out asking for more time for its representatives to reach a deal.

"The transition period will therefore end on 31 December 2020, in line with the provisions of the Withdrawal Agreement," according to a joint statement issued after the meeting.

Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down Hard or soft options It's essentially a choice of a harder or softer Brexit. Harder prioritizes border control over trade. UK firms would pay tariffs to do business in the EU, and vice versa. The softest Brexit would see access to the single market, or at least a customs union, maintained. That would require concessions — including the payment of a hefty "divorce bill" — to which the UK has provisionally agreed.

Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down A leap into the unknown Businesses have expressed concern about a "cliff edge" scenario, where Britain leaves the EU with no deal. Even if an agreement is reached at the EU bloc level, the worry is that it could be rejected at the last minute. Each of the 27 remaining countries must ratify the arrangements, and any might reject them. That could mean chaos for businesses and individuals.

Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down No deal - better than a bad deal? If there is no agreement at all, a fully sovereign UK would be free to strike new trade deals and need not make concessions on the rights of EU citizens living in the UK or pay the financial settlement of outstanding liabilities. However, trade would be crippled. UK citizens in other parts of the EU would be at the mercy of host governments. There would also be a hard EU-UK border in Ireland.

Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down Divorce-only deal The EU and the UK could reach a deal on Britain's exiting the bloc without an agreement on future relations. This scenario would still be a very hard Brexit, but would at least demonstrate a degree of mutual understanding. Trade agreements would be conducted, on an interim basis, on World Trade Organization rules.

Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down Limited arrangement, like with Canada Most trade tariffs on exported goods are lifted, except for "sensitive" food items like eggs and poultry. However, exporters would have to show their products are genuinely "made in Britain" so the UK does not become a "back door" for global goods to enter the EU. Services could be hit more. The City of London would lose access to the passporting system its lucrative financial business relies on.

Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down Bespoke deal: Swiss model Under the Swiss model, the UK would have single market access for goods and services while retaining most aspects of national sovereignty. Switzerland, unlike other members of the European Free Trade Area (EFTA), did not join the European Economic Area (EEA) and was not automatically obliged to adopt freedom of movement. Under a bilateral deal, it agreed to do so but is still dragging its feet.

Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down The Norway way As part of the European Economic Area, Norway has accepted freedom of movement – something that no Brexit-supporting UK government would be likely to do. Norway still has to obey many EU rules and is obliged to make a financial contribution to the bloc while having no voting rights. Some see this as the worst of both worlds.

Deal or no deal? Brexit options boiled down A Turkey-style customs union Turkey is the only major country to have a customs union with the EU, as part of a bilateral agreement. Under such an arrangement, the UK would not be allowed to negotiate trade deals outside the EU, instead having the bloc negotiate on its behalf. Many Brexiteers would be unwilling to accept this. It would, however, help minimize disruption at ports and, crucially, at the Irish border. Author: Richard Connor



Customs checks

The parties "supported the plans ... to intensify the talks in July and to create the most conducive conditions for concluding and ratifying a deal before the end of 2020," the statement said, saying that both parties had agreed that "new momentum was required" in the faltering process.

"This should include, if possible, finding an early understanding on the principles underlying any agreement."

The UK government last week said that it would introduce border checks in stages after January 1, the latest signal that the country — which historically farmed most of its border controls out to European neighbors, most notably France — will not be ready to monitor its own points of entry in time.

UK importers of most EU goods would instead be able to delay submitting customs declarations or paying tariffs for six months, although they would be required to keep customs records. Full checks are expected to be put in place by July next year.

Discussions between EU negotiator Michel Barnier and his British counterpart David Frost have mostly taken place by video link because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Monday's virtual meeting was the first time Boris Johnson personally took part in the talks, which began three months ago.

