EU and others organize maritime corridor for Gaza

ConflictsMiddle EastEU and others organize maritime corridor for GazaConflictsMiddle EastThomas Anderson03/09/2024March 9, 2024As the United Nations warns that Gaza is on the brink of famine, international efforts are taking shape for a maritime corridor to deliver desperately needed aid. One aid agency is constructing its own dock to off-load the aid. https://p.dw.com/p/4dLKk